Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wenn Rendite auf Sicherheit trifft: Warum Almonty Industries plötzlich jeder will!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
13.05.25 | 08:02
6,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,1007,60019:46
Dow Jones News
13.05.2025 19:21 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Holding(s) in Company 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Holding(s) in Company 
13-May-2025 / 17:44 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting Fuller, Smith and Turner "A" 
rights are attached ii:                                 Ordinary shares 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify) iii:                                         x 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv 
Name                                          Mr M.A. and Mrs N.D. Taylor 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v 
Name                                           Michael Austin Taylor , Nia 
                                            Dow Taylor 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:                13/05/2025 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                     13/05/2025 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                                             Total 
                                  % of voting rights   of 
                    % of voting rights attached through financial   both Total number of voting 
                    to shares (total of 8. A)  instruments      in % rights held in issuer 
                                  (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B (8.A (8.A + 8.B) vii 
                                  2)           + 
                                             8.B) 
Resulting situation on the date on   5.20%            Nil          5.20% 1,722,009 
which threshold was crossed or reached 
Position of previous notification (if 
 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of      Number of voting rights ix     % of voting rights 
shares 
             Direct       Indirect    Direct                   Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
             (DTR5.1)       (DTR5.2.1)   (DTR5.1)                  (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B1YPC344       162,500               0.49% 
                       1,310,659                         3.96% 
                        248,850                         0.75% 
SUBTOTAL 8. A      162,500               0.49%              4.71% 
             1,559,509 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
                   Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired 
Type of financial    Expiration  Conversion Period if the instrument is              % of voting 
instrument        date x    xi                                rights 
                             exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                   SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
                          Physical or 
Type of financial   Expiration   Exercise/   cash                        % of voting 
instrument       date x     Conversion         Number of voting rights        rights 
                   Period xi   Settlement 
                          xii 
 
 
 
                          SUBTOTAL 
                          8.B.2 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)  x 
issuer xiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 
       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial      Total of both if it 
Name xv    or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than the equals or is higher than 
       threshold            notifiable threshold              the notifiable threshold 
M.A.Taylor  0.49% 
UBS Nominees 3.96% 
ii Nominees  0.75% 
       5.20% 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be 
held 
 
11. Additional information xvi 
Move above 3% notified to FSA on 13/07/22 but omitted, in error, to notify issuer. Position ID PID00295509. New 
notification of current holding made. 
 
Place of completion Pant Y Barwn 
Date of completion  13/05/2025

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  388064 
EQS News ID:  2136750 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2136750&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 13, 2025 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.