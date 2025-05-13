Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of WISR AI Systems Inc. ("WISR" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based company recently filed a prospectus enabling it to qualify for listing on the CSE and its common shares began trading today under the symbol WISR.

WISR is a software development company that predicts, detects and responds to enterprise risks by utilizing an AI-driven platform that harnesses local and global data sources. By integrating a sophisticated data ingestion system and innovative AI technology, WISR generates real-time, bespoke risk metrics and automated recommendations for enterprises and the inherent risks posed by their third party infrastructure connections. This advanced capability ensures that organizations can efficiently meet the expanding demands of governance, risk and compliance, securing a competitive advantage in managing evolving cyber threats.

"Business is only beginning to scratch the surface of important applications for AI technology," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "Employing it for enterprise risk assessment is clearly a novel and highly worthwhile use. We are pleased to list the shares of WISR AI Systems and wish the company success with its development program."

"Today marks a major milestone for WISR AI as we begin trading on the CSE," said Rob Goehring, CEO of WISR. "This listing strengthens our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, Agentic AI-powered cybersecurity solutions that help organizations stay ahead of risk. We're excited to invite investors to join us on this journey as we scale globally."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252005

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)