BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTRUY) cut its volume guidance for the heavy-duty Class 8 market in North America, reflecting current market dynamics and heightened demand uncertainty. The new projection is 260,000 units - 290,000 units, down from the previous estimate of 280,000 units - 320,000 units.For the Trucks North America segment, the Group now expects a sales volume of 155,000 units - 175,000 units, compared to the earlier forecast of 180,000 units - 200,000 units. This adjustment is based on expectations of increasing customer confidence and improved order activity from currently low levels.Despite the reduced unit sales volume, profitability of Trucks North America for the full year is still expected in the range between 11% and 13%, underlining the strong resilience of the North American business.As a result of the uncertainty surrounding the macroeconomic situation in North America and the resulting negative impact on cost of risk, Daimler Truck revised the full-year outlook for the adjusted ROE (Return on Equity) of Financial Services to 6% to 8% from the prior outlook of 8% to 10%. For all other segments, the full-year guidance for 2025 remains unchanged.The lower sales volume expected in North America is affecting the overall Group performance. Adjusted EBIT for the Group is now projected to be between a 5% decline and a 5% increase compared to last year, instead of the earlier estimate of a 5% to 15% increase. Total unit sales for the Group are expected to be between 430,000 units and 460,000 units, which is lower than the previous forecast of 460,000 units to 480,000 units. Revenue for the Industrial Business is now expected to be between 48 billion euros and 51 billion euros, down from the earlier estimate of 52 billion euros to 54 billion euros.Overall, the Group still expects an operationally stable 2025 compared to 2024 with an adjusted Return on Sales for the Industrial Business between 8% and 10%.For the first quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT, for Daimler Truck Group of 1.164 billion euros. The Industrial Business segment reported revenue of 11.558 billion euros for the quarter.