FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth & Co. A/S: Better-than-expected Q1 2025, with a strong financial performance in Mining driving an upgraded full-year guidance

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 8-2025
FLSmidth & Co. A/S
14 May 2025
Copenhagen, Denmark
Today, the Board of Directors of FLSmidth have approved the Q1 2025 Interim Financial Report.
Highlights in Q1 2025:
- 14% increase in Mining Service revenue driven by effective backlog management and order execution
- Mining Adjusted EBITA margin of 15.1% reflecting continued profitability improvements
- Negative growth in Cement order intake and revenue continue to reflect de-risking and impact from divestments
- Cement Adjusted EBITA margin of 9.5% reflecting good strategic execution, with reduced SG&A costs and effective de-risking
- FLSmidth has entered exclusive negotiations for the potential divestment of the Cement business
- The financial guidance for the full year 2025 was raised on 14 May 2025.
If you wish to ask questions during the Q&A session, please sign up here. After registration, you will receive phone numbers, pin codes and a calendar invite. Please note that you will receive two codes.
Consolidated key figures for Q1 2025
DKK million, unless otherwise stated Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Change
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com
Media
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com
About FLSmidth
FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining and cement industries and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com
Attachments
© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
- FLSmidth Company Announcement no. 8-2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/73113124-e4a6-41b8-8876-4448030cef6c)
- FLSmidth_Q1-2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5fa08a8a-46e5-4984-9c48-323b0fee42a7)
- 213800MXXDGQ3ITPXI41-2025-03-31-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/41f3c689-7d3b-4026-890f-1485c5184a2d)
Zeit Aktuelle Nachrichten 07:46 FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth & Co. A/S: Better-than-expected Q1 2025, with a strong financial performance in Mining driving an upgraded full-year guidance COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 8-2025FLSmidth & Co. A/S 14 May 2025Copenhagen, DenmarkToday, the Board of Directors of FLSmidth have approved the Q1 2025 Interim Financial Report.Highlights in Q1 2025:14%...
► Artikel lesen
07:34 FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth raises its full-year 2025 financial guidance COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 7-2025FLSmidth & Co. A/S 14 May 2025Copenhagen, DenmarkOn the back of a strong financial performance in the Mining business in the first quarter of 2025, FLSmidth raises its...
► Artikel lesen
Di FLSmidth A/S: FLS to deliver full flotation technology package to one of the world's largest and most efficient iron ore beneficiation plants PRESS RELEASE FLSmidth & Co. A/S13 May 2025, Copenhagen, DenmarkA progressive Indian miner and steelmaker has selected FLS to supply a full flotation technology package for what is set to become one...
► Artikel lesen
15.04. FLSmidth inaugurates plant for mill liners in Chile 14.04. FLSmidth A/S: FLS opens new mill liner manufacturing facility in Chile that operates with 100% renewable energy and water reuse PRESS RELEASE FLSmidth & Co. A/S14 April 2025, Copenhagen, DenmarkFLS has inaugurated its new manufacturing facility for mill liners and related products in Casablanca, Chile, an important investment...
► Artikel lesenSie erhalten auf FinanzNachrichten.de kostenlose Realtime-Aktienkurse von und .Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.