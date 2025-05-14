Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025
WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467 | Ticker-Symbol: F6O1
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2025 07:46 Uhr
FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth & Co. A/S: Better-than-expected Q1 2025, with a strong financial performance in Mining driving an upgraded full-year guidance

Finanznachrichten News

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 8-2025

FLSmidth & Co. A/S
14 May 2025

Copenhagen, Denmark


Today, the Board of Directors of FLSmidth have approved the Q1 2025 Interim Financial Report.

Highlights in Q1 2025:

  • 14% increase in Mining Service revenue driven by effective backlog management and order execution
  • Mining Adjusted EBITA margin of 15.1% reflecting continued profitability improvements
  • Negative growth in Cement order intake and revenue continue to reflect de-risking and impact from divestments
  • Cement Adjusted EBITA margin of 9.5% reflecting good strategic execution, with reduced SG&A costs and effective de-risking
  • FLSmidth has entered exclusive negotiations for the potential divestment of the Cement business
  • The financial guidance for the full year 2025 was raised on 14 May 2025.

    If you wish to ask questions during the Q&A session, please sign up here. After registration, you will receive phone numbers, pin codes and a calendar invite. Please note that you will receive two codes.


    Consolidated key figures for Q1 2025

    DKK million, unless otherwise statedQ1 2025Q1 2024Change
    Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

    Media

    Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com


    About FLSmidth

    FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining and cement industries and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

    Attachments

    • FLSmidth Company Announcement no. 8-2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/73113124-e4a6-41b8-8876-4448030cef6c)
    • FLSmidth_Q1-2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5fa08a8a-46e5-4984-9c48-323b0fee42a7)
    • 213800MXXDGQ3ITPXI41-2025-03-31-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/41f3c689-7d3b-4026-890f-1485c5184a2d)

    © 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
