BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Fraport said, in April 2025, a total of 5.3 million passengers travelled via Frankfurt Airport, an increase of 4.8% from a year ago. Cargo throughput in Frankfurt, comprising airfreight and airmail, decreased slightly by 1.1% year-on-year to 169,563 metric tons. Aircraft movements rose by 4.3% to 39,168 takeoffs and landings. Maximum takeoff weights were around 2.4 million metric tons, an expansion of 3.2%.The total number of passengers at all airports actively managed by Fraport Group grew by 6.2% year-on-year to around 13.0 million in April 2025.