WKN: A40WGA | ISIN: GB00BQVXM815
Frankfurt
14.05.25
2,040 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Pediatric Amendment to Clinical Protocol

Finanznachrichten News

Amendment to Clinical Protocol for HG-CT-1 to Include Pediatric Patients with R/R AML

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO) is pleased to announce that it has filed an amendment to the clinical protocol for its ongoing Phase I clinical trial of HG-CT-1 to include pediatric patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia ("R/R AML"). HG-CT-1 is the Company's CAR-T therapy, currently undergoing clinical trials in adults for the treatment of R/R AML.

This amendment, filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), seeks to expand eligibility for the trial beyond adult patients to include children and adolescents with R/R AML, an aggressive disease with limited treatment options and poor prognosis in the relapsed/refractory setting. The expansion reflects the Company's commitment to broadening the potential impact of HG-CT-1 and addressing a critical unmet medical need in pediatric oncology.

The amendment builds on the Company's progress to date in the adult cohort of the trial, in which the first two patients have already been treated.

Dr. Vladislav Sandler, CEO & Co-Founder of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented:

"We are pleased to take this important step toward making HG-CT-1 available to pediatric patients who currently have very few therapeutic options. The inclusion of children and adolescents in the trial not only reflects our commitment to addressing urgent medical needs across age groups but also supports the broader potential of HG-CT-1 as a transformative therapy for AML."

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as platform technologies that it uses as engines for novel product development.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/hemogenyx-pharmaceuticals-plc-announces-pediatric-amendment-to-clinic-1027551

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
