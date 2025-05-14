Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Schlüssel zum Erfolg: Könnte sich hier eine 1.000?%-Chance verbergen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.05.2025 08:06 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Notice of Full Year Results and Webinar

Finanznachrichten News

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Notice of Full Year Results and Webinar

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14

14 May 2025

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

(the "Company")

Notice of Full Year Results

Capital Gearing Trust (LSE: CGT), the FTSE 250 investment trust focused on preserving and, over time, growing shareholders' real wealth, intends to publish its results for the year ended 31 March 2025 on Thursday 29 May 2025.

Analyst Webinar

On the day of results there will be a webinar call for analysts at 09:30 BST hosted by Chris Clothier, Co-Chief Investment Officer, and Emma Moriarty, Portfolio Manager.

Analysts wishing to register should contact cgam-cgt@secnewgate.co.uk, where further details will be provided.

Retail Investor Webinar

The Company will also provide a live presentation for retail investors on the same day at 14:00 BST, further details for which can be found here. The webinar will be hosted by Co-Chief Investment Officer, Chris Clothier and Portfolio Manager Emma Moriarty.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted at any time before or during the live presentation.

The presentation will provide an overview of the Company's financial performance, strategic updates, and market outlook, followed by a Q&A session with the presenters.

Investors and potential investors are invited to sign up for the event via the following link:

https://sparklive.lseg.com/CapitalGearingTrust/events/059f93c6-4d52-474a-8430-bca5629b425a/capital-gearing-trust-plc-full-year-results-presentation

Questions can be submitted at any time before or during the live presentation.

The results and presentation materials will also be posted on the Company's website on the day of the results.

For further information contact:

CG Asset Management Limited

Investment Manager

Tel: 020 3906 1649

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Tel: 0203 709 2481

SEC Newgate UK

Financial Communications

cgam-cgt@secnewgate.co.uk

Tel: 07428 450 220



© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.