Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Notice of Full Year Results and Webinar

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14

14 May 2025

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

(the "Company")

Notice of Full Year Results

Capital Gearing Trust (LSE: CGT), the FTSE 250 investment trust focused on preserving and, over time, growing shareholders' real wealth, intends to publish its results for the year ended 31 March 2025 on Thursday 29 May 2025.

Analyst Webinar

On the day of results there will be a webinar call for analysts at 09:30 BST hosted by Chris Clothier, Co-Chief Investment Officer, and Emma Moriarty, Portfolio Manager.

Analysts wishing to register should contact cgam-cgt@secnewgate.co.uk, where further details will be provided.

Retail Investor Webinar

The Company will also provide a live presentation for retail investors on the same day at 14:00 BST, further details for which can be found here. The webinar will be hosted by Co-Chief Investment Officer, Chris Clothier and Portfolio Manager Emma Moriarty.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted at any time before or during the live presentation.

The presentation will provide an overview of the Company's financial performance, strategic updates, and market outlook, followed by a Q&A session with the presenters.

Investors and potential investors are invited to sign up for the event via the following link:

https://sparklive.lseg.com/CapitalGearingTrust/events/059f93c6-4d52-474a-8430-bca5629b425a/capital-gearing-trust-plc-full-year-results-presentation

The results and presentation materials will also be posted on the Company's website on the day of the results.

For further information contact:

CG Asset Management Limited

Investment Manager

Tel: 020 3906 1649

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Tel: 0203 709 2481

SEC Newgate UK

Financial Communications

cgam-cgt@secnewgate.co.uk

Tel: 07428 450 220



