PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bouygues (BOUYY.PK), a French telecommunications, media, and construction company, reported that its first quarter net loss attributable to the group, including exceptional income tax surcharge for large companies in France, widened to 156 million euros from 146 million euros in the previous year.But quarterly net loss attributable to the group, excluding exceptional income tax surcharge for large companies in France, narrowed to 123 million euros from 146 million euros in the prior year.Group current operating profit from activities or COPA for the quarter was 69 million euros up from 26 million euros last year, driven mainly by Equans, where COPA increased 44 million euros year-on-year.Sales for the first quarter grew 2.2% to 12.585 billion euros from 12.314 billion euros in the prior year, driven by Colas, Bouygues Construction and Bouygues Telecom, reflecting the first full-quarter contribution from La Poste Telecom. Like-for-like and at constant exchange rates, sales increased 0.9% year-on-year.The Bouygues group targets for 2025 a slight increase in sales and current operating profit from activities (COPA) compared to the prior year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX