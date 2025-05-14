Follows May 5 Announcement that Bill Ackman was Named Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) today notes that Bill Ackman, CEO of PSH's Investment Manager Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. ("Pershing Square"), has resigned from the Board of Universal Music Group N.V. (EURONEXT: UMG) with effect from the conclusion of UMG's AGM on 14 May 2025 due to increasing demands on his time from his other Pershing Square commitments including his recent Executive Chairman appointment at Howard Hughes Holdings (NYSE: HHH).

Mr. Ackman stated:

"Over the last three years, I have greatly enjoyed being a director of UMG as it has transitioned from a private company into a flourishing public enterprise. The company is extremely well positioned for future growth and profitability under the superb leadership of Sir Lucian Grainge and the entire UMG team. I am grateful to my fellow directors for their continued commitment to driving long-term value for all shareholders."

