LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc (CCEP), on Wednesday, announced that it is hosting a Capital Markets Event in Manila today, bringing together analysts and investors to discuss the company's growth strategy and financial outlook.The company is reaffirming its mid-term growth objectives, which include comparable FX-neutral revenue growth of about 4%, comparable operating profit growth of around 7%, and comparable free cash flow of at least €1.7 billion.Net debt to EBITDA ratio is still projected to be within the range of 2.5-3.0x, and comparable ROIC growth is estimated to be about 50 basis points per annum.Further, the company continues to see capital expenditure (Capex) of 4%-5% of revenue and dividend payout ratio of around 50%.During the event, CCEP will highlight several strategic initiatives including building off a strong track record, capitalizing on clear category growth opportunities, scaling business operations across multiple key capabilities, accelerating productivity through technology, investing for the long term with structured plans and delivering consistent shareholder value.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved