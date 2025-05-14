BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Compass Group (CPG.L) reported first-half profit before tax of $1.28 billion compared to $1.19 billion, last year. Earnings per share, in cent, was 54.1 compared to 50.4. Underlying operating profit increased by 11.6% on a constant-currency basis, to $1.63 billion. On a constant-currency basis, underlying basic earnings per share, in cent, increased by 10.6% to 64.5 from 58.3.On a statutory basis, first-half revenue increased by 8.8% to $22.57 billion. Organic revenue growth was 8.5%.For 2025, the company continues to expect high single-digit underlying operating profit growth driven by organic revenue growth above 7.5% and ongoing margin progression.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX