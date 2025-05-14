TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sony Group Corp. (SONY) reported that its net income attributable to stockholders for fiscal year ended on March 31 2025 rose to 1.142 trillion yen or 187.92 yen per share from 970.573 billion yen or 157.14 yen per share in the prior year. The company announced a stock buyback worth 250 billion yen and provided an update on the partial spin-off of its financial services business. The company also expects U.S. tariffs to lower fiscal-year 2026 operating profit by 100.0 billion yen.Looking ahead to the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects net income attributable to stockholders to decline by 12.9% year-over-year to 930 billion yen. Operating income is projected to rise by 0.3% year-over-year to 1.28 trillion yen, while revenues are expected to decrease by 2.9% year-over-year to 11.70 trillion yen.Sony reported that its operating income for fiscal year 2025 was 1.407 trillion yen up from 1.209 trillion yen in the previous year.But total sales and financial services revenue for the year were 12.957 trillion yen down from 13.021 trillion yen in the prior year.Sony Group said that it has been proceeding with concrete preparations for a partial spin-off of Sony Financial Group Inc. Today, at a meeting of Sony's Board of Directors, Sony decided to submit a resolution for the execution of the Spin-off to the Board in early September 2025.In the Spin-off, Sony plans to distribute slightly more than 80% of the shares of common stock of Sony Financial Group Inc. to Sony's shareholders through dividends.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX