DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Experian plc (EXPN.L) reported that fiscal 2025 pretax profit was $1.55 billion, flat with last year. Earnings per share, in cents, was 126.5 compared to 130.2. Benchmark pretax profit increased to $1.93 billion from $1.79 billion. Benchmark earnings per share, in cents, was 155.5 compared to 144.2.For the year ended 31 March 2025, revenue was $7.52 billion compared to $7.10 billion, last year. Revenue from ongoing activities increased to $7.51 billion from $7.05 billion.For fiscal 2026, the company expects total revenue growth of 9-11%, with organic revenue growth of 6-8%.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX