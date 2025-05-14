Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.: Peyto Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX: PEY) ("Peyto" or the "Company") is pleased to report operating and financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

Q1 2025 Highlights:

Peyto reported $225.2 million in funds from operations 1 , 2 ("FFO"), or $1.12/diluted share, and generated $120.2 million of free funds flow 3 in the quarter. Strong FFO was driven by a realized natural gas price after hedging of $4.17/Mcf, 89% higher than the AECO 7A monthly benchmark, and the Company's industry-leading low cash costs 4 .

("FFO"), or $1.12/diluted share, and generated $120.2 million of free funds flow in the quarter. Strong FFO was driven by a realized natural gas price after hedging of $4.17/Mcf, 89% higher than the AECO 7A monthly benchmark, and the Company's industry-leading low cash costs . Earnings for the quarter totaled $114.1 million, or $0.57/diluted share, and Peyto returned $65.7 million as dividends to shareholders.

Net debt 5 was reduced by $65.7 million from December 31, 2024 to $1.28 billion at the end of the quarter.

was reduced by $65.7 million from December 31, 2024 to $1.28 billion at the end of the quarter. First quarter production volumes averaged 133,883 boe/d (710.5 MMcf/d of natural gas, 15,473 bbls/d of NGLs), a 7% increase year over year (5% on a per share basis), driven by strong well results from the Company's capital program.

Recorded $50.8 million in realized hedging gains and exited the quarter with a hedge position protecting approximately 489 MMcf/d and 406 MMcf/d of natural gas production for Q2-Q4 2025 and 2026, respectively, at approximately $4/Mcf. Peyto's natural gas and liquid hedging has secured approximately $875 million of revenue for 2025 and $605 million for 2026.

Cash costs totaled $1.42/Mcfe for the quarter, including royalties of $0.25/Mcfe, operating expense of $0.53/Mcfe, transportation of $0.29/Mcfe, G&A of $0.06/Mcfe and interest expense of $0.29/Mcfe. Peyto continues to have the lowest cash costs of Canadian producers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Total capital expenditures 6 of $102.1 million in the quarter. Peyto drilled 19 wells (18.2 net), completed 13 wells (13.0 net), and brought 14 wells (14.0 net) on production.

of $102.1 million in the quarter. Peyto drilled 19 wells (18.2 net), completed 13 wells (13.0 net), and brought 14 wells (14.0 net) on production. Peyto delivered a solid operating margin7 of 71% and profit margin8 of 32%, resulting in a 10% return on capital employed9 ("ROCE") and an 11% return on equity9 ("ROE"), on a trailing 12-month basis.

First Quarter 2025 in Review

Peyto was active in the quarter with four drilling rigs in the Greater Sundance and Brazeau areas, as well as with pipeline and compression projects that expanded the existing gathering systems to accommodate incremental production volumes. Natural gas prices recovered in the quarter due to large draws on storage inventories from a relatively cold North American winter, coupled with increased U.S. LNG feed gas demand. The AECO 7A monthly gas price rose 39% from Q4 2024 and averaged $1.92/GJ. Peyto's realized gas price, before hedging, averaged $3.34/Mcf ($2.90/GJ), 51% higher than AECO 7A, driven by the Company's diversification to premium demand markets in the US and Canada. Additionally, the Company recorded $0.83/Mcf of realized hedging gains on its gas volumes in the quarter from its mechanistic risk management strategy. All in, Peyto's realized gas price after hedging totaled $4.17/Mcf or 89% higher than AECO 7A monthly price. The increased realized gas price, combined with Peyto's low cost structure, boosted FFO by 13% from Q4 2024 to $225.2 million, which funded $102.1 million of capital expenditures, $65.7 million of shareholder dividends and allowed for a $65.7 million reduction in net debt in the quarter.

Three Months Ended Mar 31 % 2025 2024 Change Operations Production Natural gas (Mcf/d) 710,459 647,234 10% NGLs (bbl/d) 15,473 17,145 -10% Thousand cubic feet equivalent (Mcfe/d @ 1:6) 803,299 750,105 7% Barrels of oil equivalent (boe/d @ 6:1) 133,883 125,018 7% Production per million common shares (boe/d) 673 643 5% Product prices Realized natural gas price - after hedging and diversification ($/Mcf) 4.17 4.05 3% Realized NGL price - after hedging ($/bbl) 62.97 60.36 4% Net sales price(2) ($/Mcfe) 4.90 4.87 1% Royalties ($/Mcfe) 0.25 0.24 4% Operating ($/Mcfe) 0.53 0.55 -4% Transportation ($/Mcfe) 0.29 0.30 -3% Field netback(1) ($/Mcfe) 3.88 3.82 2% General & administrative expenses ($/Mcfe) 0.06 0.06 0% Interest expense ($/Mcfe) 0.29 0.36 -19% Financial ($000, except per share) Natural gas and NGL sales including realized hedging gains(2) 354,268 332,541 7% Funds from operations(1) 225,218 204,622 10% Funds from operations per share - basic(1) 1.13 1.05 8% Funds from operations per share - diluted(1) 1.12 1.05 7% Total dividends 65,676 64,158 2% Total dividends per share 0.33 0.33 0% Earnings 114,117 99,875 14% Earnings per share - basic 0.57 0.51 12% Earnings per share - diluted 0.57 0.51 12% Total capital expenditures(1) 102,129 113,762 -10% Decommissioning expenditures 2,872 4,206 -32% Total payout ratio(1) 76% 89% -15% Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 199,017,749 194,416,710 2% Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 200,359,842 195,159,389 3% Net debt(1) 1,282,891 1,339,558 -4% Shareholders' equity 2,593,128 2,683,990 -3% Total assets 5,356,226 5,373,202 0%

Capital Expenditures

Peyto drilled 19 gross (18.2 net) horizontal wells in the first quarter including 10 Wilrich, 1 Falher, 4 Notikewin, 3 Dunvegan, and 1 Cardium well in the core Brazeau and Sundance areas. The Company also completed 13 gross (13.0 net) wells and brought 14 gross (14.0 net) wells on production in the quarter resulting in total well-related capital expenditures of $85.6 million. Additionally, Peyto invested $15.5 million in gathering and processing facilities that included optimization projects and a pipeline to connect third-party volumes to Peyto's Brazeau plant for long-term fee income. First quarter average drilling costs were slightly higher than the prior quarter, which was attributed to both cold weather operations and the execution of a uniquely over-pressured three-well pad in the Edson area. This was offset by lower completion costs, which fell 6% on a per-well basis from Q4 2024.

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2024

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2025

Q1(1) Gross Hz Spuds 135 70 61 64 95 95 72 75 18 20 21 16 19 Measured Depth (m) 4,229 4,020 3,848 4,247 4,453 4,611 4891 5,092 5,220 5,364 4,804 4,987 4,976 Drilling ($MM/well) $1.90 $1.71 $1.62 $1.68 $1.89 $2.56 $2.85 $2.90 $3.05 $2.89 $2.81 $2.85 $3.01 $ per meter $450 $425 $420 $396 $424 $555 $582 $569 $585 $539 $585 $572 $605 Completion ($MM/well) $1.00 $1.13 $1.01(2) $0.94 $1.00 $1.35 $1.54 $1.70 $1.80 $1.75 $1.56 $1.66 $1.56 Hz Length (m) 1,241 1,348 1,484 1,682 1,612 1,661 1,969 2,184 2,223 2,350 2,224 1,989 1,961 $ per Hz Length (m) $803 $751 $679 $560 $620 $813 $781 $776 $809 $744 $703 $834 $793 $ '000 per Stage $81 $51 $38 $36 $37 $47 $52 $52 $55 $49 $48 $56 $56

Peyto also spent $0.8 million during the quarter on acquiring mineral rights, seismic, and minor acquisitions.

Commodity Prices and Realizations

In the first quarter, Peyto realized a natural gas price after hedging and diversification of $4.17/Mcf, or $3.63/GJ, 89% higher than the average AECO 7A monthly benchmark of $1.92/GJ due to realized hedging gains and the Company's market diversification to non-AECO hubs. Peyto's natural gas hedging activity resulted in a realized gain of $0.83/Mcf ($53.0 million) in the quarter.

Condensate and pentanes averaged $90.88/bbl for the quarter, down 1% year over year, while Canadian dollar WTI ("WTI CAD") decreased 1% to $102.49/bbl over the same period. Other NGL volumes were sold at an average price of $32.41/bbl, or 32% of WTI CAD, up 3% from $31.37/bbl in Q1 2024. Peyto's combined realized NGL price in the quarter was $64.56/bbl before hedging, and $62.97/bbl including a hedging loss of $1.59/bbl.

Netbacks

The Company's realized natural gas and NGL sales yielded a combined revenue stream of $4.20/Mcfe before hedging gains of $0.70/Mcfe, resulting in a quarterly net sales price of $4.90/Mcfe, consistent with $4.87/Mcfe realized in Q1 2024. Cash costs totaled $1.42/Mcfe in the quarter, 6% lower than $1.51/Mcfe in Q1 2024 due to lower operating, transportation and interest costs. Operating costs are typically highest in the colder, first quarter and Peyto expects per-unit operating costs to trend downward throughout 2025. Peyto's cash netback (net sales price including other income, net marketing revenue, realized gain on foreign exchange, less total cash costs) was $3.53/Mcfe, the highest since Q1 2023, driving a solid 71% operating margin. Historical cash costs and operating margins are shown in the following table:

2022

2023

2024

2025

($/Mcfe) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4(2) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Revenue(1) 5.25 5.48 5.01 5.74 5.10 4.07 4.32 4.83 4.92 3.97 3.99 4.34 4.95 Royalties 0.60 0.95 0.70 0.72 0.53 0.18 0.29 0.30 0.24 0.26 0.18 0.21 0.25 Op Costs 0.41 0.39 0.38 0.41 0.50 0.47 0.44 0.55 0.55 0.52 0.54 0.50 0.53 Transportation 0.28 0.27 0.26 0.22 0.24 0.29 0.29 0.26 0.30 0.30 0.31 0.27 0.29 G&A 0.03 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.03 0.05 0.04 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.03 0.05 0.06 Interest 0.21 0.20 0.21 0.21 0.22 0.22 0.28 0.40 0.36 0.36 0.38 0.33 0.29 Cash cost pre-royalty 0.93 0.88 0.87 0.86 0.99 1.03 1.05 1.27 1.27 1.24 1.26 1.15 1.17 Total Cash Costs10 1.53 1.83 1.57 1.58 1.52 1.21 1.34 1.57 1.51 1.50 1.44 1.36 1.42 Cash Netback11 3.72 3.65 3.44 4.16 3.58 2.86 2.98 3.26 3.41 2.47 2.55 2.98 3.53 Operating Margin 71% 67% 69% 72% 71% 70% 69% 67% 69% 62% 64% 69% 71%

Depletion, depreciation, and amortization charges of $1.34/Mcfe, along with provisions for current tax, deferred tax, performance-based compensation and stock-based compensation resulted in earnings of $1.58 /Mcfe, or a 32% profit margin. Dividends to shareholders totaled $0.91/Mcfe.

Hedging and Marketing

The Company has been active in hedging future production with financial and physical fixed price contracts to protect a portion of its future revenue from commodity price and foreign exchange volatility. The following table summarizes Peyto's hedge position for Q2-Q4 2025, calendar 2026, and calendar 2027.

Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 2026 2027 Natural Gas Volume (MMcf/d) 510 510 447 406 61 Average Fixed Price(1)($/Mcf) 3.90 3.90 4.32 3.99 4.05 WTI Swaps Volume (bbls/d) 5,000 3,800 2,400 745 - Average Fixed Price ($/bbl) 98.94 95.51 93.14 86.19 - WTI Collars Volume (bbls/d) 500 500 500 248 - Put-Call ($/bbl) 90.00-100.25 90.00-110.00 90.00-100.50 87.50-100.25 - Propane Volume (bbls/d) 500 500 500 123 - Average Fixed Price (US$/bbl) 33.60 33.60 33.60 33.60 - USD FX Contracts Amount sold (USD 000s) 69,000 63,000 47,000 112,500 - Rate (CAD/USD) 1.352 1.352 1.355 1.355 -

The Company's fixed price contracts combined with its diversification to multiple hubs in North America allow for revenue security and support Peyto's capital expenditure program, continued shareholder returns through dividends, and debt reduction. Details of Peyto's ongoing marketing and diversification efforts are available on Peyto's website at https://www.peyto.com/Marketing.aspx.

Activity Update

Since the start of the second quarter, Peyto has continued with an active drilling program across all core areas with 8 wells (6.7 net) drilled, 11 wells (9.4 net) completed, and 12 wells (12.0 net) brought on production. The Company intends to continue with a steady capital program through spring break-up and the rest of 2025.

Last month, Peyto completed a third Falher well in Sundance, as a follow-up to the two wells that discovered a new channel last year. The results to date from these wells have demonstrated top decile internal rate of returns and the team has identified at least 20 additional locations on Peyto lands. The Company plans to drill three more wells in the channel before the end of the year, which will help further delineate the trend and prove up productivity.

Recently, the Company applied an alternate drilling technique and liner design on two low working-interest Cardium wells. This technique, which targets drilling just below the Cardium sand, allowed Peyto to achieve significantly longer laterals while reducing per unit drill costs below historical levels in the area. A cemented ball drop system allowed for the deployment of 60 stages in each well-a new record for Peyto. Early results from these wells are encouraging and the Company plans to follow up with additional wells this year to further test the design. With continued success, Peyto sees the opportunity to apply the new design to other Cardium inventory which comprises approximately 25% of the Company's undrilled, booked reserves volumes.

Beginning in April, Peyto commissioned a new pipeline to accept approximately 8 MMcf/d of natural gas from a third party at its Brazeau gas plant, relating to a multi-year gas processing agreement which utilizes spare capacity at the facility. This new pipeline also provides a future opportunity to serve other third-party volumes.



Outlook

While the recent weakness in oil prices has a minimal effect on Peyto's cash flow, it could be constructive to natural gas prices if the fall in oil prices lowers oil activity and associated gas production in the US. The Company remains bullish on forward natural gas prices with the recent start-up of US LNG export facilities and the ramp up of LNG Canada throughout 2025, combined with continued natural gas demand for AI driven data centres in North America. Further, Peyto is well-positioned with its hedge book and market diversification to provide shareholders with both revenue security and exposure to commodity price upside. Over the next several years, the Company has significant volumes exposed to premium demand markets in the US and Canada, which offer a superior price above the current AECO market.

Despite the political volatility and global economic uncertainty, Peyto remains committed to its 2025 capital guidance of $450 to $500 million. The program is designed with flexibility in the back half of the year to adjust to changing commodity prices and the business environment. Peyto will manage production to minimize exposure to weaker priced markets, when necessary, while the Company's systematic hedging and market diversification programs secure revenues to support future dividends and further strengthen the balance sheet.

Management's Discussion and Analysis

A copy of the first quarter report to shareholders, including the MD&A, unaudited consolidated financial statements and related notes, is available at http://www.peyto.com/Files/Financials/2025/Q12025FS.pdf and at http://www.peyto.com/Files/Financials/2025/Q12025MDA.pdf and will be filed at SEDAR+, www.sedarplus.com at a later date.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

Throughout this press release, Peyto employs certain measures to analyze financial performance, financial position, and cash flow. These non-GAAP and other financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. The non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than GAAP measures which are determined in accordance with IFRS, such as net income (loss), cash flow from operating activities, and cash flow used in investing activities, as indicators of Peyto's performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Funds from Operations

"Funds from operations" is a non-GAAP measure which represents cash flows from operating activities before changes in non-cash operating working capital, decommissioning expenditure, provision for performance-based compensation and transaction costs. Management considers funds from operations and per share calculations of funds from operations to be key measures as they demonstrate the Company's ability to generate the cash necessary to pay dividends, repay debt and make capital investments. Management believes that by excluding the temporary impact of changes in non-cash operating working capital, funds from operations provides a useful measure of Peyto's ability to generate cash that is not subject to short-term movements in operating working capital. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is cash flows from operating activities.

Three Months Ended March 31

($000) 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities 219,116 196,829 Change in non-cash working capital 730 3,587 Decommissioning expenditures 2,872 4,206 Performance-based compensation 2,500 - Funds from operations 225,218 204,622

Free Funds Flow

Peyto uses "free funds flow" as an indicator of the efficiency and liquidity of Peyto's business, measuring its funds after capital investment available to manage debt levels, pay dividends, and return capital to shareholders through activities such as share repurchases. Peyto calculates free funds flow as cash flows from operating activities before changes in non-cash operating working capital, provision for performance-based compensation, and transaction costs, less total capital expenditures, allowing Management to monitor its free funds flow to inform its capital allocation decisions. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to free funds flow is cash from operating activities. The following table details the calculation of free funds flow and the reconciliation from cash flow from operating activities to free funds flow.

Three Months Ended March 31

($000) 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities 219,116 196,829 Change in non-cash working capital 730 3,587 Performance-based compensation 2,500 - Total capital expenditures (102,129) (113,762) Free funds flow 120,217 86,654

Total Capital Expenditures

Peyto uses the term "total capital expenditures" as a measure of capital investment in exploration and production activity, as well as property acquisitions and divestitures, and such spending is compared to the Company's annual budgeted capital expenditures. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for total capital expenditures is cash flow used in investing activities. The following table details the calculation of cash flow used in investing activities to total capital expenditures.

Three Months Ended March 31

2025 2024 Cash flows used in investing activities 103,321 97,634 Change in prepaid capital (431) (4,653) Change in non-cash working capital relating to investing activities (761) 20,781 Total capital expenditures 102,129 113,762

Net Debt

"Net debt" is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the sum of long-term debt and working capital excluding the current financial derivative instruments, current portion of lease obligations and current portion of decommissioning provision. It is used by management to analyze the financial position and leverage of the Company. Net debt is reconciled to long-term debt which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

($000) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 Long-term debt 1,171,497 1,295,238 1,296,844 Current assets (269,336) (394,517) (403,467) Current liabilities 361,267 269,609 260,380 Financial derivative instruments - current 29,913 188,136 194,917 Current portion of lease obligation (950) (936) (1,322) Decommissioning provision - current (9,500) (8,956) (7,794) Net debt 1,282,891 1,348,574 1,339,558

Net marketing revenue

Peyto uses the term "net marketing revenue" to evaluate the profitability of products purchased from third parties that are resold. Net marketing revenue is calculated as marketing revenue less marketing purchases.

Three Months Ended March 31 ($000) 2025 2024 Marketing revenue 8,342 25,851 Marketing purchases (7,283) (26,238) Net marketing revenue 1,059 (387)

Non-GAAP Financial Ratios

Funds from Operations per Share

Peyto presents funds from operations per share by dividing funds from operations by the Company's diluted or basic weighted average common shares outstanding. "Funds from operations" is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that funds from operations per share provides investors an indicator of funds generated from the business that could be allocated to each shareholder's equity position.

Netback per MCFE and BOE

"Netback" is a non-GAAP measure that represents the profit margin associated with the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Peyto computes "field netback per Mcfe" as commodity sales from production, plus net marketing revenue, if any, plus other income, less royalties, operating, and transportation expenses, divided by production. "Cash netback" is calculated as "field netback" less interest, less general and administration expense and plus or minus realized gain on foreign exchange, divided by production. "After-tax cash netback" is calculated as "cash netback" less current tax, divided by production. Netbacks are per-unit-of-production measures used to assess Peyto's performance and efficiency.

Three Months Ended March 31 ($/Mcfe) 2025 2024 Gross sale price 4.20 3.50 Realized hedging gain 0.70 1.37 Net sale price 4.90 4.87 Net marketing revenue 0.02 (0.01) Other income 0.03 0.05 Royalties (0.25) (0.24) Operating costs (0.53) (0.55) Transportation (0.29) (0.30) Field netback 3.88 3.82 Net general and administrative (0.06) (0.06) Interest and financing (0.29) (0.36) Realized gain on foreign exchange - 0.01 Cash netback ($/Mcfe) 3.53 3.41 Current tax ($/Mcfe) (0.41) (0.42) After-tax cash netback ($/Mcfe) 3.12 2.99 After-tax cash netback ($/boe) 18.69 17.99

Net marketing revenue per Mcfe

"Net marketing revenue per Mcfe" is comprised of marketing revenue less marketing purchases, as determined in accordance with IFRS, divided by the Company's total production.

Total Payout Ratio

"Total payout ratio" is a non-GAAP measure which is calculated as the sum of dividends declared plus total capital expenditures plus decommissioning expenditures, divided by funds from operations. This ratio represents the percentage of the capital expenditures and dividends that is funded by cashflow. Management uses this measure, among others, to assess the sustainability of Peyto's dividend and capital program.

Three Months Ended March 31 ($000, except total payout ratio) 2025 2024 Total dividends declared 65,676 64,158 Total capital expenditures 102,129 113,762 Decommissioning expenditures 2,872 4,206 Total payout 170,677 182,126 Funds from operations 225,218 204,622 Total payout ratio (%) 76% 89%

Operating Margin

Operating Margin is a non-GAAP financial ratio defined as funds from operations, before current tax, divided by revenue before royalties but including realized hedging gains/losses other income and third-party sales net of purchases.

Profit Margin

Profit Margin is a non-GAAP financial ratio defined as net earnings divided by revenue before royalties but including realized hedging gains/losses, other income and third-party sales net of purchases.

Cash Costs

Cash costs is a non-GAAP financial ratio defined as the sum of royalties, operating expenses, transportation expenses, G&A and interest, on a per Mcfe basis. Peyto uses total cash costs to assess operating margin and profit margin.