Prairie Provident Resources Inc.: Prairie Provident Resources Announces Successful Basal Quartz Drilling Program and First Quarter 2025 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Provident Resources Inc. ("Prairie Provident" or the "Company") is pleased to announce strong production results from its three-well Basal Quartz ("BQ") horizontal drilling program in the Michichi area of Central Alberta during the first quarter of 2025. The Company also announces financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

SUCCESSFUL RESULTS FROM BASAL QUARTZ DRILLING PROGRAM

The Company successfully drilled and completed three BQ horizontal wells that are now all on production. The wells were executed within budget and continue to demonstrate the high-quality geological and reservoir characteristics of the Michichi BQ play.

The following table summarizes the initial production ("IP") rates and key operational details for the three BQ wells drilled during the first quarter of 2025, which were brought on production in April 2025:

(bbl/d)(1) 100/14-32-029-18W4 7 1,340 49 IP30 275 953 434 357 102/13-32-029-18W4 7 1,319 48 IP21 328 1,052 503 367 100/07-19-030-18W4 8 2,154 78 IP21 389 1,080 569 585

(1) Initial production rates are based on field estimates at wellhead. See "Advisories - Initial Production Rates" below.

Total Company sales production for the first week of May 2025 averaged 3,467 boe/d (62.9% liquids)1, of which 1,567 boe/d (69.0% liquids)2 was from the three BQ wells drilled during the first quarter of 2025.

These recent three wells validate Prairie Provident's excitement with the emerging BQ/Ellerslie play on its Michichi lands. Direct offsetting operational activity continues to be strong. Legacy vertical well control, available 3D/2D seismic data, and offset drilling activity are important factors in de-risking the Michichi BQ play. Prairie Provident has identified more than 40 potential drilling opportunities targeting medium crude oil on its Michichi lands. The Company owns and controls key Michichi infrastructure, which provides a competitive advantage for the future development of this play, and has sizeable tax pools, including approximately $330 million of non-capital losses.

FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Prairie Provident's interim financial statements for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 and related Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) are available on our website at www.ppr.ca and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Financial and operating highlights for the period include:

In February and March of 2025, the Company completed a brokered equity financing raising aggregate gross proceeds of $8.67 million to facilitate further development in the BQ formation at Michichi.

In Q1 2025, the Company drilled three gross (3.0 net) new wells in the BQ formation. These wells were completed and brought on production in April 2025.

Production averaged 2,221 boe/d (58% liquids) 1 for Q1 2025, which was 16% or 415 boe/d lower than Q1 2024, primarily due to the sale of the Company's former Evi CGU in Q1 2024 and natural production declines.

for Q1 2025, which was 16% or 415 boe/d lower than Q1 2024, primarily due to the sale of the Company's former Evi CGU in Q1 2024 and natural production declines. Q1 2025 operating expenses were $29.64 boe/d, a decrease of 17% or $6.15 per boe/d from Q1 2024, principally due to the sale of the Evi CGU and certain Provost properties in Q1 2024 which experienced higher operational costs and partially offset by increases in workover costs.

Q1 2025 operating netback 2 before the impact of derivatives was $3.7 million ($18.38/boe), and $3.7 million ($18.38/boe) after realized losses on derivatives, a 74% and a 115% increase, respectively, relative to Q1 2024. The increase was a result of slightly higher realized pricing, lower royalties and operating costs and no realized losses on derivatives.

before the impact of derivatives was $3.7 million ($18.38/boe), and $3.7 million ($18.38/boe) after realized losses on derivatives, a 74% and a 115% increase, respectively, relative to Q1 2024. The increase was a result of slightly higher realized pricing, lower royalties and operating costs and no realized losses on derivatives. Net loss totaled $6.1 million in Q1 2025, a $1.2 million increase compared to Q1 2024. The increase was due to lower petroleum and natural gas sales, higher G&A expenses, impairment expense and finance costs offset by lower operating expenses.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING SUMMARY

($000s, except per unit amounts or as indicated) Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q1 2024 (Restated)(1) FINANCIAL Revenue Petroleum and natural gas sales 11,073 11,111 12,996 Royalties (1,472 ) (567 ) (1,871 ) Revenue 9,601 10,544 11,125 Realized gain (loss) on derivatives - - (485 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives - - 416 Revenue, net of gains (losses) on derivatives 9,601 10,544 11,056 Net loss(1) (6,137 ) (10,123 ) (4,945 ) $ per share - Basic - (0.01 ) (0.01 ) $ per share - Diluted - (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted Funds Flow(2) 1,782 (192 ) 27 $ per share - Basic - - - $ per share - Diluted - - - Capital expenditures(2) 8,023 9,083 578 Net capital expenditures(2) 8,099 9,023 (23,600 ) Common Shares outstanding (000s) End of period 1,401,335 1,197,401 716,087 Weighted average - Basic 1,273,892 1,170,310 715,861 Weighted average - Diluted 1,273,892 1,170,310 715,861 OPERATING Production Volumes Crude oil and condensate (bbl/d) 1,201 1,298 1,495 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 5,574 6,107 6,498 Natural gas liquids (bbl/d) 91 69 58 Total (boe/d)(3) 2,221 2,385 2,636 % Liquids 58 % 57 % 59 % Realized Prices Crude oil and condensate ($/bbl) 86.88 83.16 80.75 Natural gas ($/Mcf) 2.43 1.49 2.64 Natural gas liquids ($/bbl) 56.53 53.93 85.21 Total ($/boe)(3) 55.39 50.65 54.17 Operating Netback ($/boe) Realized price 55.39 50.65 54.17 Royalties (7.37 ) (2.58 ) (7.80 ) Operating costs(1) (29.64 ) (30.02 ) (35.79 ) Operating netback(2) 18.38 18.05 10.58 Realized gains (losses) on derivatives - - (2.02 ) Operating netback, after realized gains (losses) on derivatives(1)(2) 18.38 18.05 8.56

(1) Restated. For further information, refer to the "Restatements" section in the MD&A. (2) This is a Non-GAAP financial measure. For further information, refer to "Advisories - Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" below. (3) The term barrels of oil equivalent ("boe") may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. Per boe amounts have been calculated by using the conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet (6 Mcf) of natural gas to one barrel (1 bbl) of crude oil. Refer to "Advisories - Barrels of Oil Equivalent" below.

ABOUT PRAIRIE PROVIDENT

Prairie Provident is a Calgary-based company engaged in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The Company's strategy is to optimize cash flow from its existing assets to fund low-risk development and maintain stable cash flow while limiting its production decline.

