WKN: A2AR2U | ISIN: CA73965Q1028 | Ticker-Symbol: 09N
Frankfurt
23.05.25 | 08:06
0,012 Euro
+43,75 % +0,004
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRAIRIE PROVIDENT RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRAIRIE PROVIDENT RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0120,03410:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.05.2025 00:30 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prairie Provident Resources Inc.: Prairie Provident Reports on AGM Voting Results

Finanznachrichten News

CALGARY, Alberta, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Provident Resources Inc. ("Prairie Provident" or the "Company") (TSX:PPR) announces voting results from its annual and special shareholders' meeting held today (the "Meeting"). A total of 1,216,965,050 common shares, representing approximately 86.8% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

All of the matters put forward to the shareholders, as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and information circular dated April 15, 2025 (the "Information Circular"), a copy of which is available from the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca or the Prairie Provident website at www.ppr.ca, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

Election of Directors

At the Meeting, each of Glenn Hamilton, Dale Miller, Matthew Shyba and Kathy Turgeon was elected, by ordinary resolution, as a director of Prairie Provident for the ensuing year, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.

Following are details as to the number of votes cast 'for' the election of each director nominee at the Meeting, and the percentage that figure represented of the total shares voted or withheld from voting in respect of that nominee.

DirectorNumber of votes FOR election% of total votes FOR
Glenn Hamilton1,207,754,47299.9%
Dale Miller1,207,856,76999.9%
Matthew Shyba1,207,691,26599.9%
Kathy Turgeon1,207,736,11399.9%


Other Matters

Shareholders also passed at the Meeting a series of resolutions approving, in each case by a majority of over 99% of votes cast, all other items of business set out in the Information Circular These other items of business consisted of: (i) appointing Ernst & Young LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year; (ii) approving unallocated entitlements under the Prairie Provident stock option plan and incentive security plan, as well as certain amendments to such plans; (iii) approving a consolidation of the outstanding common shares, and authorizing the Company's board of directors to determine a consolidation ratio between 20-to-1 and 30-to-1; and (iv) approving amendments to the Company's authorized share capital to create a new class of non-voting common shares.

No further determinations have been made with respect to the proposed share consolidation, which remains subject to acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Upon the Prairie Provident board of directors determining to proceed with the consolidation, the Company will issue a news release to announce the consolidation ratio, the timing for implementation and the commencement of TSX trading on a post-consolidation basis, and the process for registered shareholders to exchange certificates evidencing pre-consolidation shares for new certificates or direct registration system (DRS) advice statements evidencing post-consolidation shares.

ABOUT PRAIRIE PROVIDENT

Prairie Provident is a Calgary-based company engaged in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The Company's strategy is to optimize cash flow from our existing assets to fund low risk development, maintain stable cash flow, while limiting its production decline.

For further information, please contact:

Dale Miller, Executive Chairman
Phone: (403) 292-8150
Email: investor@ppr.ca


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
