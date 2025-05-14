Minesto AB: Minesto joins World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan as part of the Swedish official delegation

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto, leading technology developer in ocean energy, joins the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, as part of the Swedish official delegation and partner to the Nordic Pavilion. Today 14 May, Sweden celebrated its national day at World Expo, the delegation led by HM King Carl XVI Gustaf. Minesto CEO Dr. Martin Edlund was invited to join the visit and ceremony as part of the Swedish official delegation.

The World Expo 2025 takes place in Osaka, Japan and is described as a global stage for co-creating the future - with 160+ countries, 28 million visitors expected, and a spotlight on innovation, collaboration and impact. Sweden is part of the joint Nordic pavilion, The Nordic Circle, where sustainability, innovation, and cooperation take centre stage.

Today 14 May, Sweden celebrated its National Day at World Expo. An official delegation led by HM King Carl XVI Gustaf, and a large business delegation headed by Jacob Wallenberg, Chairman of the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise, visited the World Expo and the Nordic pavilion. The day highlighted innovation, business, and culture, showcasing Sweden's expertise in sustainable and future-proof solutions. Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Benjamin Dousa, represented the Swedish Government. The delegations aim to further strengthen ties between Sweden and Japan and promote the business opportunities made possible through collaboration between the two nations.

Minesto CEO Dr. Martin Edlund participated in the official delegation, meeting representatives from the Japanese government as well as international stakeholders.

"Our participation in the World Expo in Osaka offers a great opportunity to create global awareness of the ocean and tidal currents as an untapped energy resource - a new renewable that our technology can unlock in a competitive way. We are honoured to be part of the Nordic pavilion and we are here to build relationships and partnerships with industrial actors in Japan as well as globally," says Dr. Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

The National Day Sweden during World Expo is coordinated by Business Sweden:

"On 14 May 2025, Sweden will celebrate its National Day at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan. Under the theme Join Sweden to Pioneer the Possible, the country extends a hand to Japan - and the world - to collaborate in strategically important areas. The day will highlight Swedish innovation, business, and culture, showcasing Sweden's expertise in sustainable and future-proof solutions. The business delegation includes high-level representatives from Swedish partner companies to Expo 2025 Osaka, such as EQT, Saab, Tetra Pak, Volvo, Ericsson, Investor, FAM, Alfa Laval, Autoliv, Bona, HemoCue, Getinge, among others."

