Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2025) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQB: DRYGF) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a drill program update at its Gold Rock project. The Company has now drilled 6,084 meters of the planned 15,000-meter program and would like to update investors of its progress and plans to follow-up on Hole KW-25-003 that returned 301.67 g/t gold over 3.90 meters including 1,930 g/t gold over 0.60 meters.

The Company remains committed to a data-driven approach to drill targeting and will continue to incorporate all available geological, structural, and geochemical data into its drill planning. Drill targets will be dynamically prioritized to allow sufficient time for logging oriented core and integrating new structural interpretations into the design of subsequent holes. To date, Dryden has targeted the Jubilee Zone, Laurentian Mine area and the Intersection Target (Figure 1). After encountering the new high-grade Hanging Wall Zone ("HW Zone") while drill testing the Jubilee Zone, the geology team has developed a new strategy to drill test both zones more strategically.

At Gold Rock, the Company is targeting Archean Lode-Gold style mineralization which is strongly structurally controlled. Dryden has been working to improve the understanding of the deformation history of the region as it relates to the emplacement of the gold mineralization. The Company has recently uncovered a third gold bearing structural trend (the "D3 Structure", Figure 1) that has now been integrated into targeting and drill testing. (structural video)

President of Dryden Gold, Maura J. Kolb stated, "In order to best target high-grade gold mineralization, the geology team is focused on unlocking the structural history to drive targeting during the drill campaign. Through the drill program and mapping campaign, the geology team has collected structural measurements to fine-tune our exploration model. The team continues to adjust the drill plan as new data is collected, helping us have the best chances for intersecting high-grade gold mineralization at the most effective cost."

HW Zone

With the discovery of the high-grade HW Zone (see press release dated May 7, 2025) the Company will follow up this target with step out holes near surface based on the up-plunge projection of the mineralization and using historical drill data to interpret the potential footprint of the new zone. In addition, the team is planning holes that follow up this target around 200 meters depth where the initial hole KW-25-003 intersected the significant mineralization.

Jubilee Zone

The Company begun testing the Jubilee Zone in 2024 with favourable results. Testing on this high-grade zone to date has shown a 100-150-meter strike length with significant down plunge potential. Using the structural controls and measurements from the oriented core, the geology team continues to test Jubilee at depth of 300-500 meters below surface. Based on the new structural interpretation, the Jubilee Zone has a more southerly trending plunge than initially interpreted. Hole KW-25-003, which also intercepted the high-grade HW Zone and Hole KW-25-002, were both designed to test the northern extent of the Jubilee Zone plunge. The geology team has now adjusted its structural interpretation and established the new targets to better encounter the more southerly high-grade plunge at Jubilee (Figure 3).

Figure 1: Map of Gold Rock Exploration Targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/252063_feeb5da764295b05_001full.jpg

Laurentian Mine

The Company has begun to test the Laurentian Mine area. This mine operated in the early 1900's producing 20k tonnes at an average grade of 14 g/t gold (1971 Ferguson). The reported depth of the mine was 140 meters below surface. The geology team will be targeting this zone below the historical mine operations as well as drill testing hanging wall and footwall potentially mineralized zones. The historical infrastructure continues to be "ground-truthed" by the geology team. Dryden will test this target in small phases and adjust the drill plan with each new observation.

Intersection Target

Dryden is testing the structural thesis incorporating the newly defined D3 structure, on the new Intersection Target (Figure 1 and 3). Based on the geophysical data interpretation and geological mapping completed by Dryden, this drill target is based on the intersections of the three structural trends. There are a few historical drill holes near this target that show prospective mineralization. The Company will test this target with a first pass, then follow up if the results are favourable.

Figure 2: HW Zone Long Section with drill plan

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/252063_feeb5da764295b05_002full.jpg

Upcoming Marketing Events

Management will be participating in The Mining Event of the North (the "Event") on June 3-5, 2025, in Quebec City. CEO, Trey Wasser will be meeting with shareholders and new investors over one-to-one meetings and various networking events. Prior to the Event, the Company will sponsor an investor lunch on June 2, 2025, in Montreal and a dinner in Quebec City organized by MI3 Communications. Subsequent to the Event, Mr. Wasser will be meeting with institutional clients. Dryden Gold will also be participating in 121 Mining Investment New York on June 9-10, 2025, followed by an investor roadshow on June 11, 2025, organized by Trinity Financing Investments Corporation. Investors can expect an update on the ongoing drill program and recent assays from the Gold Rock Camp.

Figure 3: Jubilee and Intersection Target Contoured Long Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9776/252063_feeb5da764295b05_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P.Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

The Company is drilling NQ size core. Samples are cut in half, with half going to the lab for analysis and half kept as a record. True thickness/widths of the mineralization is unknown, result intervals are reported as the drilled core lengths unless otherwise stated. All sampling completed by Dryden Gold Corp. within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials, and a level of duplicate analysis. Drill samples from the 2024 and 2025 program were sent to Activation Laboratories, with sample preparation and analysis in Dryden, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and over limits determined by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Select samples were analyzed using metallic screens. Activation Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY") and on the OTCQB marketplace ("DRYGF"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

For more information go to our website www.drydengold.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the acquisition of the Property, receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals, issuance of common shares; future development plans; future acquisitions; exploration programs; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the acquisition of the Property; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.

UNITED STATES ADVISORY. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), have been offered and sold outside the United States to eligible investors pursuant to Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, and may not be offered, sold, or resold in the United States or to, or for the account of or benefit of, a U.S. Person (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act is available. Hedging transactions involving the securities must not be conducted unless in accordance with the U.S. Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in the state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252063

SOURCE: Dryden Gold Corp.