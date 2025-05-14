BH Macro Limited - Late Notice of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14

BH Macro Limited

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 46235)

(The "Company")

LEI Number: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

14 May 2025

LATE NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Late notice is hereby given that the 2025 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 3QL on 16 May 2025 at 9.45am.

The Notice of AGM was posted to shareholders on 24 April 2025.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

