BH Macro Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 10

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

Transaction in Own Shares

10 February 2026

BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:

Ordinary Shares: - Share Class Sterling US Dollar Date of purchase: 10 February 2026 10 February 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 477,372 3,000 Weighted average price (Sterling/US Dollars as applicable): 4.2958 4.4000

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above share transactions of the relevant US Dollar and/or Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury) Ordinary Shares held in Treasury 309,093,891 Sterling Shares 68,602,679 Sterling Shares 24,164,383 US Dollar Shares 422,758 US Dollar Shares

From 10 February 2026, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded up to the whole number) is 473,056,544

