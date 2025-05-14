Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2025) - NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (TSXV: NCI) (OTC Pink: NYWKF) (NTG Clarity, "NTG") is pleased to announce it has received new purchase orders ("POs") and contract renewals totaling approximately $12.5M CAD from existing and new customers.

In the last while NTG has won:

$4M in New Work $2M in purchase orders to deliver onsite and offshore software development services. $2M in purchase orders for licensing, customization, and ongoing support of our NTGapps platform for an existing Telecom client.

$8.5M in Renewals $5.1M across multiple contracts for both offshore and onsite development services. Several of these renewals include an increase in the number of contracted resources. $3M in purchase orders for offshore and onsite development services. These POs represent billings under previously announced agreements, including the $53M three-year contract announced in August 2024, as work continues to ramp up. $400K in purchase orders for licensing, customization, and ongoing support of our NTGapps platform for an existing Telecom client.



The ratio of renewals to new work in these POs and contracts exemplifies NTG's ability to not only impress and expand engagements with existing clients, but also secure new projects through largely referral-driven sales efforts. Continued strong orders for new work and renewals puts us on track to meet our 2025 revenue guidance of $75 million.

"Our sales strategy is clearly gaining traction, as evidenced by several new contract wins aligned with our referral-driven, land-and-expand approach," said Adam Zaghloul, Vice President of Strategy & Planning at NTG Clarity. "Notably, $8.5 million of the announced purchase orders come from existing clients who are continuing or expanding their outsourcing engagement with us- often allocating more of their digital transformation budgets to NTG as a result of the consistent value we've delivered. We're also seeing accelerating interest in our NTGapps platform, which clients increasingly recognize as a flexible, scalable tool to support their evolving digital transformation needs."

About NTG Clarity Networks Inc.

NTG Clarity Networks' vision is to be a global leader in digital transformation solutions. As a Canadian company established in 1992, NTG Clarity has delivered software, networking, and IT solutions to large enterprises including financial institutions and network service providers. More than 1000 IT and network professionals provide design, engineering, implementation, software development and security expertise to the industry's leading enterprises.

