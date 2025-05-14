Ainos, Inc.: Water Tower Research Highlights Ainos' Significant Commercial Traction and Strategic Milestones Across Multiple Sectors

412% revenue growth reflects AI Nose sales in elderly care

Expanding AI-driven scent tech beyond healthcare into robotics and industrial applications

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Ainos, Inc. (Nasdaq:AIMD)(Nasdaq:AIMDW) ("Ainos"), a leader in AI-powered scent digitization, today announced that Water Tower Research ("WTR") has published a report highlighting the Company's significant progress in commercializing its AI-driven scent digitization platform, AI Nose, and expanding into multiple market verticals. Notably, Ainos has achieved a key milestone of achieving over 80% accuracy in its senior care project.

Key Highlights from the Report:

AI Nose sales drive strong revenue growth: Ainos reported a 412% year-over-year increase in revenues. This was primarily driven by initial AI Nose sales tied to a pilot launch in Japan's elderly care market through a co-development project with partner Nisshinbo Micro Devices Inc. ("NISD").

AI Nose in elderly care hits internal milestone: Under the NISD co-development project initiated in 2H24, AI Nose achieved over 80% accuracy in detecting bowel movements in elderly patients. Ainos is preparing for mass production of this AI-powered telehealth monitoring system to meet the needs of Japan's aging population-where one in three people is 65 or older and the nation faces a projected shortfall of 570,000 caregivers by fiscal 2040.

Scaling smelltech - Ainos expands AI Nose market opportunity beyond healthcare into industrials and robotics: AI Nose captures airborne chemical signatures and uses AI-driven algorithms to rapidly identify and classify smells in real time. Initially developed for healthcare applications, it is being used in women's health diagnostics Ainos Flora in addition to elderly care monitoring. Ainos has recently expanded the technology's application into new verticals, including robotics and industrial sectors, through strategic partnerships.

Swift progress in robot collaboration: Shortly after forming the partnership, Ainos successfully completed first installation of AI Nose sensory module onto ugo, Inc.'s service robot, enhancing its digital scent detection capabilities. The project has now entered the software integration phase, preparing for deployment and AI training in real-world environments. ugo's robots are already actively deployed in Japan, presenting a visible commercial opportunity.

Semiconductor smart factory deployment: Ainos also advanced a partnership with the largest semiconductor packaging and testing company to install AI Nose in its production facilities. With 46 smart factories in operation, the partnership aims to use AI Nose as an intelligent sensing solution for predictive maintenance, environmental monitoring, and process optimization.

Read the Full Water Tower Research Report Here:

https://www.watertowerresearch.com/doc?docID=UR_AIMD_05122025

About Ainos, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ainos, Inc. develops disruptive medical and healthcare solutions based on its proprietary AI Nose and VELDONA® technologies. The name "Ainos" combines "AI" and "Nose" to signify the Company's commitment to enabling AI with the ability to smell and individuals to live healthier. The Company's clinical-stage product pipeline includes AI-driven, telehealth-friendly POCT solutions powered by AI Nose, VELDONA® human and animal oral therapeutics, and human orphan drugs. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

