Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2025) - Gold Digger Resources Inc. (CSE: GDIG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has changed its name from "Gold Digger Resources Inc." to "Nuclear Vision Limited" under the new trading symbol "NUKV" on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The new CUSIP for the Company's common shares will be 670323104 and the new ISIN number will be CA6703231044. The Company's common shares are expected to begin trading under the Company's new name and ticker symbol at the opening of trading on May 16, 2025.

Allan Bezanson, CEO commented, "we changed the name to better reflect our business and the sector we operate within. We believe our land position and ability to develop a commercial uranium asset is timely as we move towards a greener, more efficient energy transition."

About Nuclear Vision Limited

Nuclear Vision Limited is an early-stage mineral resource exploration company. The Company's material property is the Regnault Project, consisting of 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,678 Ha located north-northeast of Chibougamau in the Province of Québec. The Company also holds the UA92 uranium project, consisting of 7 prospecting licenses totaling approximately 4,828km2 located in central Botswana.

