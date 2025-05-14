Interactive Strength Inc. To Release First Quarter 2025 Results on Monday, May 19th

Company also expects to provide Q1 performance update pro forma for the pending acquisitions of Sportstech and Wattbike

AUSTIN TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Interactive Strength Inc. (Nasdaq:TRNR) ("TRNR" or the "Company"), maker of innovative specialty fitness equipment under the CLMBR and FORME brands and pending acquirer of Sportstech and Wattbike, today announced it will release first quarter 2025 results on Monday, May 19, 2025. After filing its Form 10-Q, the Company will also publish a shareholder letter providing a broader update on the Company's business. TRNR expects to file the required late-filing 12b-25 notification with the SEC before the statutory quarterly filing deadline in anticipation of filing its quarterly earnings on Monday, May 19.

For more commentary, information and details on the rationale for and structure of the expected acquisition, please see TRNR's investor presentation on the Company's investor website as well as its required filings with the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).

TRNR Investor Contact

ir@interactivestrength.com

TRNR Media Contact

john@sintercompany.com

About Interactive Strength Inc.:

Interactive Strength Inc. produces innovative specialty fitness equipment and digital fitness services under two main brands: 1) CLMBR and 2) FORME. Interactive Strength Inc. is listed on NASDAQ (symbol: TRNR).

CLMBR is a vertical climbing machine that offers an efficient and effective full-body strength and cardio workout. CLMBR's design is compact and easy to move - making it perfect for commercial or in-home use. With its low impact and ergonomic movement, CLMBR is safe for most ages and levels of ability and can be found at gyms and fitness studios, hotels, and physical therapy facilities, as well as available for consumers at home. www.clmbr.com.

FORME is a digital fitness platform that combines premium smart gyms with live virtual personal training and coaching to deliver an immersive experience and better outcomes for both consumers and trainers. FORME delivers an immersive and dynamic fitness experience through two connected hardware products: 1) The FORME Studio Lift (fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance) and 2) The FORME Studio (fitness mirror). In addition to the company's connected fitness hardware products, FORME offers expert personal training and health coaching in different formats and price points through Video On-Demand, Custom Training, and Live 1:1 virtual personal training. www.formelife.com.

Channels for Disclosure of Information

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, we announce material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), press releases, company blog posts, public conference calls, and webcasts, as well as via our investor relations website. Any updates to the list of disclosure channels through which we may announce information will be posted on the investor relations page on our website. The inclusion of our website address or the address of any third-party sites in this press release are intended as inactive textual references only.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release includes certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and reflect management's assumptions, views, plans, objectives and projections about the future. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe", "project", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "strategy", "future", "opportunity", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "would", "will be", "will continue", "will likely result" or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing of the first quarter filing on Monday May 19, or filing the 12b-25 on-time or completing the referenced pending transactions in a timely manner or at all. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: demand for our products; competition, including technological advances made by and new products released by our competitors; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our products and adequately maintain our inventory; and our reliance on a limited number of suppliers and distributors for our products. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To the extent permitted under applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

