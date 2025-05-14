The Shyft Group, Inc.: The Shyft Group Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement on Form S-4 Filed by Aebi Schmidt Group and Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement for Proposed Merger

Milestone advances process ahead of the special meeting of Shyft shareholders on June 17, 2025

NOVI, Mich., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) ("Shyft"), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service markets, today announced that (i) the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") declared effective, as of May 13, 2025, the registration statement on Form S-4 filed by Aebi Schmidt Group ("Aebi Schmidt") and (ii) on May 14, 2025, Shyft filed with the SEC a definitive proxy statement on Form DEFM14A, in each case, in connection with the previously announced proposed merger between Shyft and an indirect subsidiary of Aebi Schmidt.

The definitive proxy statement provides important information for Shyft shareholders ahead of the upcoming special meeting of Shyft shareholders where Shyft shareholders of record as of May 13, 2025 will have an opportunity to vote to adopt and approve the proposed merger. The effective registration statement and the definitive proxy statement also include pro forma combined U.S. GAAP financial results for 2024, reflecting approximately $1.9 billion in revenue and $148 million in adjusted EBITDA for the combined business.

Shyft shareholders of record as of May 13, 2025, will be entitled to vote to adopt and approve the proposed merger at a special shareholder meeting scheduled for June 17, 2025. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2025, subject to shareholder approval and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Upon completion, the combined company will operate under the name "Aebi Schmidt Group" and be listed and traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "AEBI."

"The effectiveness of Aebi Schmidt's registration statement and Shyft's filing of the definitive proxy statement are important milestones as we move closer to our upcoming shareholder vote," said James Sharman, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shyft. "This brings us one step closer to combining two highly complementary businesses and creating an organization positioned for greater scale, stronger capabilities, and enhanced customer value. We encourage all eligible shareholders to review the materials carefully and participate in the upcoming vote on this transformative opportunity."

Shyft shareholders who need assistance voting at, or have questions regarding, the upcoming Shyft special meeting may contact, Sodali & Co., Shyft's proxy solicitor:

Shareholders may call toll-free: (800) 662-5200

Banks and Brokers may call collect: (203) 658-9400

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Blue Arc EV Solutions, Royal® Truck Body, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan® RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing, and Independent Truck Upfitters. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,900 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $786 million in 2024. Learn more at?TheShyftGroup.com.?

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, Shyft has identified forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as "will likely result," "is confident that," "expect," "expects," "should," "could," "may," "will continue to," "believe," "believes," "anticipates," "predicts," "forecasts," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "intends" or similar expressions identifying "forward-looking statements", including the negative of those words and phrases. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for Shyft based on currently available information. These forward-looking statements may include projections of Shyft's future financial performance, Shyft's anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in Shyft's business. These statements are only predictions based on management's current expectations and projections about future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement and may include statements regarding the expected timing and structure of the proposed transaction; the ability of the parties to complete the proposed transaction considering the various closing conditions; the expected benefits of the proposed transaction, such as improved operations, enhanced revenues and cash flow, synergies, growth potential, market profile, business plans, expanded portfolio and financial strength; the competitive ability and position of the combined company following completion of the proposed transaction; and anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in Shyft's, Aebi Schmidt's and, following the completion of the proposed transaction, the combined company's business.

Additional factors that could cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include, among others, the non-satisfaction or non-waiver, on a timely basis or otherwise, of one or more closing conditions to the proposed transaction; the prohibition or delay of the consummation of the proposed transaction by a governmental entity; the risk that the proposed transaction may not be completed in the expected time frame; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the proposed transaction; uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the combined company following completion of the proposed transaction; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, including as a result of delay in completing the proposed transaction or integration; the ability of the combined company to implement its business strategy; difficulties and delays in achieving revenue and cost synergies of the combined company; inability to retain and hire key personnel; negative changes in the relationships with major customers and suppliers that adversely affect revenues and profits; disruptions to existing business operations; the occurrence of any event that could give rise to termination of the proposed transaction; potential litigation in connection with the proposed transaction or other settlements or investigations that may affect the timing or occurrence of the contemplated transaction or result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; risks related to ownership of Aebi Schmidt common stock; uncertainty as to the long-term value of the combined company's common stock; and the diversion of Shyft's and Aebi Schmidt's management's time on transaction-related matters. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the businesses of Shyft and Aebi Schmidt, are more fully discussed in the combined proxy statement/prospectus. Although management believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Shyft cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither management, Shyft nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Shyft wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Shyft is under no duty to and specifically declines to undertake any obligation to publicly revise or update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform its prior statements to actual results, revised expectations or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact Shyft's and Aebi Schmidt's expectations and projections can be found in Shyft's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including Shyft's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Shyft's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

No offer or solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to buy or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act, or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, such registration requirements.

Participants in the Solicitation

Shyft, Aebi Schmidt and certain of their respective directors and executive officers and other members of their respective management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction, including a description of their direct or indirect interests in the transaction, by security holdings or otherwise, are set forth in the combined proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials filed with the SEC. Information regarding the directors and executive officers of Shyft is contained in the sections entitled "Election of Directors" and "Ownership of Securities" included in Shyft's proxy statement for the 2025 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025 (and which is available at sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/743238/000114036125011166/ny20039255x1_def14a.htm), in the section entitled "Directors, Executive Officers, and Corporate Governance" included in Shyft's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the SEC on February 20, 2025 (and which is available at https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0000743238/000143774925004501/shyf20241231c_10k.htm), in the section entitled "Risk Factors" included in Shyft's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 1, 2025, which was filed with the SEC on April 24, 2025 (and which is available at https://www.sec.gov/ix doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0000743238/000143774925012861/shyf20250331c_10q.htm), and certain of its Current Reports filed on Form 8-K. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated below.

Additional information and where to find it

Aebi Schmidt has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. The Form S-4 contains a combined proxy statement/prospectus of Shyft and Aebi Schmidt. Aebi Schmidt and Shyft prepared and filed the combined proxy statement/prospectus with the SEC and Shyft will mail the combined proxy statement/prospectus to its stockholders and file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. This communication is not a substitute for any registration statement, proxy statement/prospectus or other documents that may be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. INVESTORS SHOULD READ THE COMBINED PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND SUCH OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THE COMBINED PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND SUCH DOCUMENTS, BEFORE THEY MAKE ANY DECISION WITH RESPECT TO THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. The Form S-4, the combined proxy statement/prospectus and all other documents filed with the SEC in connection with the transaction will be available when filed free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Shyft will be made available free of charge on Shyft's investor relations website at https://theshyftgroup.com/investor-relations/.

