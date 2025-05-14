Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Grant of Options

TURKU, FINLAND / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Faron Pharmaceuticals (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN):
Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AIM:FARN)(First North:FARON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies, todayannounces that the Company's board has confirmed the grant of a total of 876,000options over ordinary shares in the Company ("Options") under the Company's Share Option Plan 2019 (including its UK and US sub plans).
The Options have been allocated under the Share Option Plan 2019 and are exercisable between April 4, 2026 and April 4, 2031, vesting 25% per annum over four years. The exercise price for Options allocated under the Share Option plan is €2.20 per share, which is calculated based on the average price per share at which the ordinary shares in the Company have been traded on AIM for 90 days preceding the allocation date of 4 April 2025. The exercise price for Options allocated under the US sub plan is €2.31 per share, which is calculated based on the average price per share at which the ordinary shares in the Company have been traded on AIM for 30 days preceding the allocation date of 4 April 2025. The terms of the Share Option Plan 2019 are available on the Company's website at https://faron.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/20250321_Share-Option-Plan-2019_Rules_EN_clean.pdf.
The granted 876,000 Options entitle the option holders to subscribe for a total of 876,000new ordinary shares in the Company, if exercised in full, and represent 0.78 %of the fully diluted ordinary share capital of the Company.
Included in the number of Options granted are the following Options which were issued to directors, other persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Company personnel:
Director
Options granted
Colin Bond
30,000
Marie-Louise Fjällskog
30,000
Juho Jalkanen
200,000
Markku Jalkanen
30,000
John Poulos
30,000
Tuomo Tuomo Pätsi
100,000
Christine Roth
30,000
Total directors
Other PDMR
Maija Hollmén
6,000
Vesa Karvonen
30,000
Yrjö Wichmann
60,000
Kaisa Kyttä
11,000
Petri Bono
30,000
Total other PDMRs
137,000
Total Company personnel
876,000
Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a.
Name
a) Colin Bond
2
Reason for notification
a.
Position/Status
Person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
b.
Initial notification/
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy
b.
LEI
7437009H31TO1DC0EB42
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Options over new ordinary shares
b.
Nature of the transaction
Grant of options made under the Faron Share Option Plan 2019 - under the UK and US sub plans the options are exercisable at €2.20 per ordinary share, and at €2.31 per ordinary share respectively.
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
a) €2.20
a) 30,000
d.
Aggregated information
e.
Date of the transaction
14 May 2025
f.
Place of the transaction
Turku
