R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting of R&S Group Holding AG



14.05.2025 / 16:15 CET/CEST





News release Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting of R&S Group Holding AG Shareholders approved all motions proposed by the Board of Directors

The approved dividend payment amounts to CHF 0.50 per registered share and payment thereof will take place on 20 May 2025

Two members, Dr. Monika Krüsi and Déborah Carlson-Burkart, were newly elected to the Board 14 May 2025 - The ordinary Annual Shareholders Meeting of R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) took place today at Papiersaal, Zurich-Sihlcity, attended by 65 shareholders, more than double from last year as a result of the enlarged shareholder base. A total of 69.96% of the shares entitled to vote was represented. The shareholders approved the annual report, the stand-alone financial statements according to the Code of Obligations and the consolidated financial statements of the group according to Swiss GAAP FER for the financial year ending 31 December 2024, the compensation report for the financial year ending 31 December 2024 in an advisory vote, and the 2024 report on non-financial matters. The shareholders also accepted the proposed appropriation of available earnings. The dividend of CHF 0.50 will be paid out on 20 May from capital contribution reserves (tax-free for shareholders). The shareholders granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors ("Board") and the Executive Committee. Following the decisions of Rolf Lanz and Gregor Greber not to stand for reelection, the shareholders followed the proposals by the Board of Directors and re-elected Heinz Kundert, Dr. Beatrix Natter and Andreas Leutenegger as Board members, and completed the Board by electing two new members: Dr. Monika Krüsi and Déborah Carlson-Burkart. Heinz Kundert was re-elected as Chairman and Dr. Beatrix Natter and Déborah Carlson-Burkart were elected to the Compensation Committee. The statutory auditors Deloitte AG and the independent proxy Buis Bürgi AG were also re-elected for a term of one year. The compensation for the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee was also approved as proposed and the retroactive approval of additional compensation 2024 for the Executive Committee was granted as well. The shareholders also approved the proposed amendment to the articles of association regarding compensation. The minutes of the Annual Shareholder Meeting will be accessible in the Corporate Governance section of the website. The next ordinary Annual Shareholders Meeting is scheduled for 7 May 2026 in Zurich. Calendar 2025/2026 29 July Trading update half-year 2025 11 September Release of half-year 2025 results 7 May 2026 Annual Shareholders Meeting

Contact Investor and Media Relations Doris Rudischhauser

Phone: +41 79 410 81 88

Email: investors@the-rsgroup.com About R&S Group R&S Group Holding AG's ("R&S Group", the "company") operating headquarters are located in Sissach/BL, Switzerland. With eight manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Ireland and the Middle East, the group serves its domestic and various European markets with single-phase, small and medium distribution and power transformers and other components under the brands of Rauscher & Stoecklin, ZREW, Tesar and Kyte. R&S Group's customers are active in the utility, infrastructure and industrial sectors. The company has been successfully positioned to benefit from the accelerating demand for energy production and distribution, driven by the global trend towards decarbonization. R&S Group has been listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since 13 December 2023 under the ticker symbol RSGN. On 20 August 2024, the company acquired Kyte Powertech, a leading supplier of distribution transformer solutions based in Cavan, Ireland, thus significantly expanding geographic footprint to Ireland, the UK, Benelux and France, and adding complimentary products. Further information about the R&S Group can be found at www.the-rsgroup.com .

Disclaimer This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning R&S Group Holding AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of R&S Group Holding AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. R&S Group Holding AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional features:



File: Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting of R&S Group Holding AG





End of Media Release

