Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Schlüssel zum Erfolg: Könnte sich hier eine 1.000?%-Chance verbergen!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C291 | ISIN: NL0015000IY2 | Ticker-Symbol: 0VD
Tradegate
14.05.25 | 19:19
26,490 Euro
-2,97 % -0,810
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,29026,48019:37
26,29026,48019:34
PR Newswire
14.05.2025 19:00 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Universal Music Group N.V. Announces Results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Finanznachrichten News

HILVERSUM, Netherlands, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. ("UMG" or "the Company") today announced the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held earlier today.


All resolutions on the AGM agenda were adopted with a majority of the votes cast, including, among others:

  • a positive advisory vote on the 2024 remuneration report;
  • the adoption of the 2024 financial statements;
  • the re-appointment of Vincent Vallejo as Executive Director;
  • the re-appointment of Sherry Lansing, Haim Saban and Luc van Os as Non-Executive Directors; and
  • the adoption of the Executive Directors' Remuneration Policy.

The proposal to adopt a final dividend of EUR 0.28 per share was also approved. With the interim dividend of EUR 0.24 per share that was paid in October 2024, this brings the total dividend for the financial year 2024 to EUR 0.52 per share. The following timetable shall apply with respect to the payment of the final dividend:

  • May 21, 2025: Ex-dividend date;
  • May 22, 2025: Dividend record date; and
  • June 13, 2025: Final dividend payment date.

Detailed voting results from the AGM will be made available on the Company's website within 15 days, as required under the Dutch Financial Supervision Act.

About Universal Music Group
At Universal Music Group (EURONEXT: UMG), we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information on Universal Music Group N.V. visit www.universalmusic.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/512308/UMG.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/universal-music-group-nv-announces-results-of-its-2025-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-302455616.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.