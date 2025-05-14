smartShift Revolutionizes SAP Modernization with AI-Powered Revert to Standard

Poised to Redefine SAP ERP Modernization, smartShift Unveils AI-Powered Platform to Accelerate Revert to Standard.

Boston, MA, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- smartShift, a global leader in SAP custom code transformation, today announced the development of a groundbreaking AI-powered solution designed to help SAP customers accelerate their transition to a Clean Core. This innovation empowers organizations to systematically identify and replace custom ABAP code with standard SAP functionality, streamlining operations and preparing for SAP S/4HANA and RISE with SAP.

As enterprises seek to simplify their ERP environments, reverting to standard SAP processes has become a strategic imperative. Yet, identifying viable standard alternatives for custom-built functionality remains a manual, complex, and time-intensive challenge, often slowing progress or stalling initiatives altogether.

smartShift is harnessing the power of Large Language Model (LLM) agentic AI to automate the analysis of legacy custom code, intelligently mapping it to the latest standard SAP features. This approach enables SAP customers to objectively assess whether custom logic is still necessary or can be safely retired in favor of modern, native capabilities.

"Simplification is the new innovation," said Jagdish Sahasrabudhe, CTO of smartShift. "Our customers are demanding smarter, faster ways to eliminate unnecessary custom code and embrace the SAP standard. With SAP delivering continuous innovation, the time is now to revisit outdated customizations and let AI lead the way back to standard."

By enabling organizations to reduce technical debt, lower total cost of ownership, and accelerate digital transformation, smartShift is setting a new benchmark for SAP modernization.

"smartShift has been solving the SAP custom code challenge long before it became a popular talking point," said Derek Oats, CEO of smartShift. "Our platform has delivered thousands of real-world solutions over more than a decade, long before Clean Core was a mainstream concept. While others are now entering the conversation with slick messaging and an older, archaic operating model, we're bringing substance, scale, and proven impact. This isn't a trend for us-it's our foundation."

With AI at the core of its innovation strategy, smartShift continues to lead the charge in enabling SAP customers to simplify, standardize, and future-proof their ERP landscapes-turning Clean Core ambition into operational reality.

Learn more about smartShift, supercharged with AI: https://smartshift.com/future

smartShift is a global leader in SAP custom code transformation for SAP S/4HANA and Clean Core. We empower businesses to modernize their SAP landscapes, eliminate technical debt, and embrace future-ready development. Our automated and patented AI-powered solutions deliver secure, stable, and optimized code addressing all custom code issues, not just those prioritized for manual remediation with a fixed-price, fixed-timeline, and 100% quality guarantee. Trusted by SAP's largest customers, smartShift has a proven track record of modernizing over 3,300 SAP systems and converting more than 3.5 billion lines of code.

Michelle Bissonnette smartShift 617-528-2100 mbissonnette@smartshift.com