Awards honor B2B organizations that drive revenue growth through effective alignment of marketing, sales, and product strategies

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today opened calls for nominations for its 2025 B2B Return On Integration Honors and B2B Programs Of The Year Awards in Asia Pacific (APAC) and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). These awards will recognize B2B organizations based in both regions for achieving functional excellence and outstanding alignment across marketing, sales, and product the B2B revenue engine to improve customer experience and drive growth.

Nominations for both award categories are open to organizations of all sizes in each region. B2B leaders across APAC and EMEA including chief marketing officers, chief sales officers, chief product officers, and other marketing, sales, and product leaders are invited and encouraged to apply. To be eligible, programs need to be developed by leaders and teams based in the APAC or EMEA regions.

The nomination criteria for the two awards are as follows:

B2B Return On Integration (ROI) Honors. These awards showcase organizations that have achieved strong cross-functional alignment across marketing, sales, and product functions to increase customer value, improve company performance, and drive revenue. Organizations that demonstrate how they are using technology to support shared or interlocked go-to-market processes are encouraged to apply.

These awards showcase organizations that have achieved strong cross-functional alignment across marketing, sales, and product functions to increase customer value, improve company performance, and drive revenue. Organizations that demonstrate how they are using technology to support shared or interlocked go-to-market processes are encouraged to apply. B2B Programs Of The Year (POY) Awards. These awards recognize excellence within marketing, sales, and product functions in areas including demand and account-based marketing, the partner marketing ecosystem, portfolio marketing, marketing operations, sales, product management, and customer engagement. To apply, an organization must demonstrate how it implemented a modern, customer-focused strategy, process, or initiative to help the company drive revenue growth.

"Forrester's B2B Awards highlight organizations that exemplify strong cross-functional alignment across marketing, sales, and product functions," said Paul Ferron, VP and research director at Forrester. "We're looking forward to recognizing APAC- and EMEA-based organizations that understand that achieving alignment is not just a strategic advantage; it's a necessity for delivering unmatched customer experiences and navigating dynamic buyer expectations."

EMEA

Companies based in EMEA can visit here to review complete award nomination criteria and submit an entry. The deadline to submit a nomination for these awards is July 14, 2025

Recipients of the B2B Awards in EMEA will be recognized at Forrester's B2B Summit EMEA, being held in London and digitally, October 6-8, 2025.

APAC

Companies based in APAC can visit here to review complete award nomination criteria and submit an entry. The deadline to submit a nomination for these awards is August 14, 2025

Recipients of the B2B Awards in APAC will be recognized at Forrester's B2B Summit APAC, being held in Singapore and digitally, November 6, 2025.

Resources:

Learn more about Forrester's B2B ROI Honors and B2B POY Awards criteria and past winners.

Read more about how to apply for Forrester's B2B Summit EMEA and APAC Awards.

Learn more about Forrester Decisions for B2B Marketing Executives, B2B Sales, and Portfolio Marketing Product.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We empower leaders in technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions to be bold at work and accelerate growth through customer obsession. Our unique research and continuous guidance model helps executives and their teams achieve their initiatives and outcomes faster and with confidence. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250514447226/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Hannah Segvich

hsegvich@forrester.com