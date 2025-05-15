Relief Therapeutics Holding SA
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Relief Therapeutics Publishes 2025 Annual General Meeting Agenda
GENEVA (MAY 15, 2025) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today published the agenda for its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders, to be held on June 12, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. CEST in Geneva, Switzerland.
The agenda includes approval of the 2024 annual report and financial statements, appropriation of available earnings, discharge of the board of directors and executive committee, re-election of the members of the board of directors and its chairman, re-election of the members of the nomination and compensation committee, and approval of the maximum compensation amounts for the board of directors and executive committee. Also included are a consultative vote on the 2024 compensation report and the re-election of the independent voting rights representative and auditors.
The formal notice of convocation of the AGM, including information regarding attendance in person or by proxy, notification and registration requirements, and ancillary documents relevant to the meeting, will be mailed to registered shareholders on May 21, 2025. The full agenda is available on the Relief website.
