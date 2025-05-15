BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens AG (SIEGY.PK) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line totaled EUR2.250 billion, or EUR2.83 per share. This compares with EUR2.033 billion, or EUR2.54 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to EUR19.757 billion from EUR18.474 billion last year.Siemens AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: EUR2.250 Bln. vs. EUR2.033 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR2.83 vs. EUR2.54 last year. -Revenue: EUR19.757 Bln vs. EUR18.474 Bln last year.Looking ahead, for the full year, Siemens has reaffirmed its outlook.The Group still expects basic earnings per share from net income before purchase price allocation accounting, or EPS pre PPA, of EUR 10.40 to EUR 11, excluding a positive EUR 2.64 per share related to the sale of Innomotics.For comparison, EPS pre PPA in fiscal 2024 was EUR 10.54 excluding a positive EUR 0.61 per share from Siemens Energy Investment. This outlook excludes burdens from legal and regulatory matters. Effects related to the acquisition of Altair, which closed at the end of the second quarter, are not yet included.Siemens continues to expect comparable revenue growth in the range of 3% to 7%. For fiscal 2024, the Group had recorded revenue of EUR 75.9 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX