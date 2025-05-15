Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025
Verpasst du gerade die Buffett-Aktie der neuen Generation?
WKN: A3DCSM | ISIN: GB00BP2C3V08
Frankfurt
14.05.25 | 15:29
0,010 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENFLOW BIOSCIENCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENFLOW BIOSCIENCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
15.05.2025 08:02 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces Key SIRT6 Patent Application

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / Genflow Biosciences Plc (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF) ("Genflow" or "the Company"), the only publicly listed longevity company in Europe, announces that the Japanese Patent Office has advanced its SIRT6-related patent application (Application No. JP 2024515284) to the national examination phase.

The application, titled "Variants of SIRT6 for Use in Preventing and/or Treating Age-Related Diseases," was originally filed on 13 May 2022 and is jointly owned by the University of Rochester, The Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York, and Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Genflow holds the exclusive license to this intellectual property.

The invention covers novel SIRT6 gene variants that play a central role in genomic stability, metabolic regulation, and healthy aging. These variants underpin Genflow's core therapeutic platform and represent a key part of its pipeline targeting age-related diseases.

The progression to national examination in Japan marks an important step in Genflow's strategy to establish broad international patent protection. Japan, with one of the world's most rapidly aging populations, is a priority market for longevity-related innovation.

Dr. Eric Leire, CEO of Genflow Biosciences, commented: "We are pleased to see continued momentum in the protection of our SIRT6 intellectual property. Japan represents a strategically important jurisdiction for Genflow, and advancing this patent application strengthens our global positioning as a leader in longevity gene therapy."

Genflow continues to progress its preclinical and clinical programs targeting age-related pathologies using the SIRT6 gene variants.

Contacts

Genflow Biosciences

Harbor Access

Dr Eric Leire, CEO

Jonathan Paterson, Investor Relations

+32-477-495-881

+1 475 477 9401

Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-access.com

Corporate Brokers

Capital Plus Partners Ltd

Jon Critchley, +44 0203 821 6168

About Genflow Biosciences

Founded in 2020, Genflow Biosciences Plc. (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF), a biotechnology company headquartered in the UK with R&D facilities in Belgium, is pioneering gene therapies to decelerate the aging process, with the goal of promoting longer and healthier lives while mitigating the financial, emotional, and social impacts of a fast-growing aging global population. Genflow's lead compound, GF-1002, works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene which has yielded promising preclinical results. Expected to begin in 2025, Genflow's clinical trial aims to explore the potential benefits of GF-1002 in treating MASH (Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis), the most prevalent chronic liver disease for which there is no effective treatments. Please visit www.genflowbio.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Genflow Biosciences PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/genflow-biosciences-plc-announces-key-sirt6-patent-application-1028114

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
