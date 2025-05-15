ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line came in at EUR791 million, or EUR1.07 per share. This compares with EUR1.970 billion, or EUR2.65 per share, last year.Excluding items, RWE AG reported adjusted earnings of EUR498 million or EUR0.68 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period fell 3.5% to EUR6.435 billion from EUR6.671 billion last year.RWE AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: EUR791 Mln. vs. EUR1.970 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.07 vs. EUR2.65 last year. -Revenue: EUR6.435 Bln vs. EUR6.671 Bln last year.Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, RWE AG has reaffirmed its outlook. The company still expects to post adjusted income of EUR 1.300 billion, or EUR 1.80 per share, to EUR 1.800 billion, or EUR 2.50 per share.Excluding items, RWE AG continues to anticipate EBIT of EUR 2.350 billion to EUR 2.950 billion and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 4.550 billion to EUR 5.150 billion.For fiscal 2024, the company had posted adjusted profit of EUR 2.322 billion, with adjusted EBIT of EUR 3.561 billion and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 5.680 billion.For fiscal 2025, the Board aims to pay a dividend of EUR 1.20 per share. Subject to the relevant resolution being passed by the Annual General Meeting, this would mark the third consecutive 10-euro-cent increase in the dividend.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX