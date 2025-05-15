Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025
WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077
Dow Jones News
15.05.2025 08:33 Uhr
121 Leser
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Notice of Annual General Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Notice of Annual General Meeting 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 
Notice of Annual General Meeting 
15-May-2025 / 07:01 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
15 May 2025 
 
 
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP", "the Group" or "the Company") 
 
Notice of Annual General Meeting 
 
Gulf Keystone, a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, today publishes the Notice 
of Meeting for the Company's upcoming 2025 Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). 
 
Gulf Keystone's 2025 AGM will be held on Friday 20 June 2025 via webcast at 10 A.M. (CET). Following the publication of 
the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024 ("the Annual Report") on 2 April 2025, the 
Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and accompanying forms of proxy and instruction have today been posted to 
shareholders, as required. 
 
All documents are available to view on the dedicated AGM page of Gulf Keystone's website (www.gulfkeystone.com/ 
investors/agm) and have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. 
 
The AGM will be held via webcast which all Gulf Keystone shareholders are invited to view. Voting of the resolutions at 
the AGM will be conducted by a poll and we strongly encourage shareholders to vote on all resolutions in advance of the 
meeting. Shareholders are kindly requested to appoint the Chairman as their proxy when voting. 
 
Full details of the operation and arrangements for the AGM, as well as instructions for joining the webcast and voting, 
are available on Gulf Keystone's website (www.gulfkeystone.com/investors/agm) and in the Notice of AGM. Any 
shareholders who wish to ask a question for consideration at the AGM are encouraged to send it in advance to 
investorrelations@gulfkeystone.co.uk. 
 
 
 
Enquiries: 
 
Gulf Keystone:              +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
& Corporate Communications        aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
 
FTI Consulting              +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Ben Brewerton 
                     GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 388341 
EQS News ID:  2137540 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2137540&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2025 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
