Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Notice of Annual General Meeting

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) Notice of Annual General Meeting 15-May-2025 / 07:01 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 May 2025 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) ("Gulf Keystone", "GKP", "the Group" or "the Company") Notice of Annual General Meeting Gulf Keystone, a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, today publishes the Notice of Meeting for the Company's upcoming 2025 Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). Gulf Keystone's 2025 AGM will be held on Friday 20 June 2025 via webcast at 10 A.M. (CET). Following the publication of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024 ("the Annual Report") on 2 April 2025, the Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and accompanying forms of proxy and instruction have today been posted to shareholders, as required. All documents are available to view on the dedicated AGM page of Gulf Keystone's website (www.gulfkeystone.com/ investors/agm) and have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. The AGM will be held via webcast which all Gulf Keystone shareholders are invited to view. Voting of the resolutions at the AGM will be conducted by a poll and we strongly encourage shareholders to vote on all resolutions in advance of the meeting. Shareholders are kindly requested to appoint the Chairman as their proxy when voting. Full details of the operation and arrangements for the AGM, as well as instructions for joining the webcast and voting, are available on Gulf Keystone's website (www.gulfkeystone.com/investors/agm) and in the Notice of AGM. Any shareholders who wish to ask a question for consideration at the AGM are encouraged to send it in advance to investorrelations@gulfkeystone.co.uk. Enquiries: Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications aclark@gulfkeystone.com FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton GKP@fticonsulting.com Nick Hennis

