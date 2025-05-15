BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bridgestone reported that its first quarter profit from continuing operations declined to 77.6 billion yen from 88.7 billion yen, previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 110.77 yen compared to 126.37 yen. Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations was 111.4 billion yen, down 7.3%. Revenue was 1.06 trillion yen, down 0.6%.For fiscal 2025, the company projects: adjusted operating profit from continuing operations of 505.0 billion yen, and revenue of 4.33 trillion yen.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX