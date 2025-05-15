PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French energy provider Engie SA (ENGQF.PK, ENGIY.PK) reported Thursday slight drop in first-quarter earnings, while revenues increased from last year. Further, the company maintained its outlook for fiscal 2025.In the first quarter, EBIT, a key earnings metric, edged down 0.9 percent to 4.129 billion euros from last year's 4.166 billion euros.EBIT excluding nuclear was 3.723 billion euros, up 0.5 percent from 3.705 billion euros a year ago. EBIT excluding nuclear grew 2.1 percent organically, mainly driven by Infrastructures and favourable timing effect.EBITDA edged up 0.4 percent to 5.4 billion euros, and EBITDA excluding Nuclear grew 1.3 percent to 4.9 billion euros.Revenue in the quarter grew 5.6 percent to 23.253 billion euros from last year's 22.016 billion euros. Revenue excluding Nuclear was 23.232 billion euros, up 5.6 percent from 21.994 billion euros last year. Organic growth was 5.6 percent.Further, the firm confirmed its fiscal 2025 guidance in an uncertain economic environment. Net Recurring Income group share is still expected in a range of 4.4 billion euros to 5.0 billion euros, with EBIT excluding nuclear in an indicative range of 8.0 billion euros to 9.0 billion euros.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX