Svitzer Group A/S: APMH Invest has announced the preliminary results of the all-cash recommended purchase offer for the shares in Svitzer

Reference is made to company announcements dated 2 April, 1 May, and 9 May 2025 concerning APMH Invest A/S' ("APMHI"), a wholly owned subsidiary of A.P. Møller Holding A/S, all-cash voluntary recommended purchase offer to acquire all of the issued shares (the "Shares") in Svitzer Group A/S ("Svitzer"), except for Shares owned by APMHI and Shares held by Svitzer and/or its subsidiaries in treasury, if any (the "Offer").

APMHI has today announced the preliminary result of the Offer. Based on the preliminary result and summation of acceptances, APMHI has informed Svitzer that APMHI has received acceptances, which together with its current shareholding in Svitzer, represent a total of approximately 93.4% of the entire share capital and total number of voting rights in Svitzer. The announcement from APMHI is attached.

The final result and completion of the Offer is expected to be announced on Friday 16 May 2025.

About Svitzer

Svitzer is a leading, global towage and marine services provider. The core business is to assist large seaborne vessels in manoeuvring in and out of ports and terminals to berth and unberth. With around 450 vessels, Svitzer's services play a crucial role as part of critical port infrastructure. Svitzer was founded in 1833 and serves approximately 2,000 customers in more than 140 ports and 40 terminals across 37 countries. Read more on www.svitzer.com.

Preliminary result for the all-cash recommended purchase offer by APMH Invest for the shares in Svitzer

