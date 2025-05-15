Addtech AB: Year-end report 1 April 2024 - 31 March 2025

Fourth quarter (1 January - 31 March 2025)

Operating profit before amortisation of intangible non-current assets (EBITA) increased by 15 percent and amounted to SEK 880 million (763) corresponding to an EBITA margin of 15.3 percent (15.0).

Operating profit increased by 15 percent and amounted to SEK 743 million (649) corresponding to an operating margin of 12.9 percent (12.7). Profit after tax increased by 20 percent and amounted to SEK 543 million (451) and earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 1.95 (1.60).

Full year (1 April 2024 - 31 March 2025)

Operating profit before amortisation of intangible non-current assets (EBITA) increased by 14 percent and amounted to SEK 3,265 million (2,860) corresponding to an EBITA margin of 15.0 percent (14.3).

Operating profit increased by 14 percent and amounted to SEK 2,757 million (2,426) corresponding to an operating margin of 12.6 percent (12.1). Profit after tax increased by 15 percent and amounted to SEK 1,940 million (1,691) and earnings per share before/after dilution amounted to SEK 7.00 (6.05).

Return on working capital (P/WC) amounted to 76 percent (68). Return on equity amounted to 29 percent (28) and the equity ratio amounted to 38 percent (39).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 2,709 million (2,575). Cash flow per share from operating activities amounted to SEK 10.05 (9.55).

Since the start of the financial year twelve acquisitions have been completed with combined annual sales of approximately SEK 1,600 million.

with combined annual sales of approximately SEK 1,600 million. The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 3.20 (2.80) per share.

CEO's comments

Finishing strongly, we summarise a successful financial year for Addtech, with favourable performance among the companies generating conditions for continued profitable growth. Despite the uncertainty in the general business environment, the year has been characterised by a high level of activity, resulting in a sales increase of 9 percent, with organic growth in all quarters, earnings growth of 14 percent and a strengthened EBITA margin of 15.0 percent (14.3). With a high rate of acquisitions combined with the strength of our well-diversified business of entrepreneurial niche companies in strong positions, we have once again managed the challenges, while capturing the potential of the market in a highly satisfactory manner.

For the full CEO comment, please see the Year-end report.

Stockholm May 15, 2025

Addtech in brief

Addtech is a technical solutions group that provides technological and economic value added in the link between manufacturers and customers. Addtech operates in selected niches in the market for advanced technology products and solutions. Its customers primarily operate in the manufacturing industry and infrastructure. Addtech has about 4,000 employees in more than 150 subsidiaries that operate under their own brands. The Group has annual sales of more than SEK 20 billion. Addtech is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.