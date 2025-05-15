Kesko Oyj: Kesko's sales in April

KESKO INVESTOR NEWS 15.5.2025 AT 8.00

Kesko's sales increased by 4.1% in April, or by 3.5% in comparable terms.

"Kesko's sales in April increased by 4.1%. Sales increased in the grocery trade and car trade divisions, and decreased in the building and technical trade division. Sales in grocery trade were positively impacted by the timing of Easter, which fell on April this year. In the building and technical trade division, sales grew in building and home improvement trade. Compared to last year, delivery days for the division were down by two in Denmark and Norway, and by one in other operating countries. In car trade, sales increased in new and used cars and decreased in services," says Kesko's President and CEO Jorma Rauhala.

Sales in the grocery trade division totalled €554.9 million in April, up by 8.7%. Sales to K Group grocery stores increased by 10.3%. The timing of Easter had an approximately 3.4 percentage point positive impact on April sales. Sales in K-Citymarket's home and speciality goods trade (non-food) increased. Kespro's sales increased by 4.1%.

Sales in the building and technical trade division totalled €398.6 million in April, down by 3.6%. In comparable terms, sales decreased by 5.0%. Sales in building and home improvement trade increased by 3.8%, or by 1.3% in comparable terms. Roslev Trælasthandel A/S in Denmark has been part of Kesko as of 1 February 2025. Sales in technical trade decreased by 10.5% in comparable terms. Sales for the division decreased in comparable terms by 1.6% in Finland, 11.4% in Sweden, and 14.5% in Norway, and increased by 11.5% in Denmark.

Sales in the car trade division totalled €119.4 million in April, representing an increase of 12.2%. Car trade sales increased by 13.4% in comparable terms; sales increased in new and used cars, and decreased in services. Sports trade sales decreased by 3.7%.

Kesko Group sales in April 2025 totalled €1,070.8 million, representing an increase of 4.1%.

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in April 2025:

April 2025 € million Change, % Comparable

change, % Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total 453.6 +9.8 +9.8 Kespro 101.3 +4.1 +4.1 Grocery trade, total 554.9 +8.7 +8.7 Building and home improvement trade 219.5 +3.8 +1.3 Technical trade 186.2 -10.3 -10.5 Building and technical trade, total 398.6 -3.6 -5.0 Car trade 103.9 +15.0 +13.4 Sports trade 15.4 -3.7 -3.7 Car trade, total 119.4 +12.2 +10.8 Common functions and eliminations -2.1 Grand total 1,070.8 +4.1 +3.5 Finland, total 853.5 +6.8 +6.6 Other countries, total 217.3 -5.2 -7.7 Grand total 1,070.8 +4.1 +3.5

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in January-April 2025:

1.1.-30.4.2025 € million Change, % Comparable

change, % Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total 1,677.6 +0.9 +0.9 Kespro 386.7 +0.8 +0.8 Grocery trade, total 2,064.3 +0.9 +0.8 Building and home improvement trade 763.2 +11.6 +5.7 Technical trade 731.6 -2.2 -2.3 Building and technical trade, total 1,470.2 +4.2 +1.3 Car trade 378.0 +11.9 +10.4 Sports trade 57.6 +0.4 +0.4 Car trade, total 435.6 +10.2 +9.0 Common functions and eliminations -8.0 Grand total 3,962.1 +3.0 +1.8 Finland, total 3,156.0 +2.2 +2.0 Other countries, total 806.1 +6.5 +1.1 Grand total 3,962.1 +3.0 +1.8

Change % indicates the change when compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The comparable change % has been calculated in local currencies and excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestments completed in 2024 and 2025.

The reported sales for Kesko Group include the acquisitions and divestments completed in 2024 and 2025 in accordance with the dates of completion. Davidsen Koncernen A/S in Denmark has been part of Kesko as of 1 February 2024. In between February and August 2024, the business operations of six Neste K service stations were transferred to Kesko. The acquisition of Autotalo Lohja in Finland was completed on 1 September 2024. Eight K-Rauta stores in Sweden were transferred under the K-Bygg chain in October-November 2024, and the operations of the

K-Rauta chain in Sweden were discontinued at the end of 2024. Roslev Trælasthandel A/S in Denmark has been part of Kesko as of 1 February 2025.

Number of delivery days in April 2025 compared to April 2024

April January-April Grocery trade -1 -1 Kespro -1 -2 Building and technical trade, Finland -1 -2 Building and technical trade, Sweden -1 -2 Building and technical trade, Norway -2 -1 Building and technical trade, Denmark -2 -1 Car trade service business -1 -2

Saturdays are wholesale delivery days in grocery trade but not in Kespro, building and technical trade, or the car trade service business. Delivery days do not have a marked impact on new or used car sales. Under normal circumstances, one delivery day has an approximately 2-4 percentage point impact on Kesko's sales, depending on the division.

Kesko publishes advance information on the retail sales of K Group stores quarterly in connection with interim reports.

Further information is available from Hanna Jaakkola, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 105 323 540, and Eva Kaukinen, Vice President, Group Controller, tel. +358 105 322 338.



Kesko Corporation

DISTRIBUTION

Main news media

www.kesko.fi