Kesko Oyj: Kesko's sales in July

KESKO INVESTOR NEWS 14.8.2025 AT 8.00

Kesko's sales increased by 7.9% in July, or by 5.4% in comparable terms.

"Kesko's sales increased by 7.9% in July. Sales increased in all three divisions. Sales to K Group grocery stores increased by 4.4%. Sales also increased in Kespro and in K-Citymarket's non-food trade. In building and technical trade, sales in technical trade increased, and sales in building and home improvement trade increased underpinned by acquisitions. In car trade, sales increased significantly in both new and used cars. The number of delivery days in July was flat year-on-year," says Kesko's President and CEO Jorma Rauhala.

Sales in the grocery trade division totalled €562.5 million in July, up by 4.3%. Sales to K Group grocery stores increased by 4.4%. Sales in K-Citymarket's home and speciality goods trade (non-food) increased. Kespro's sales increased by 3.5%.

Sales in the building and technical trade division totalled €371.3 million in July, up by 6.7%. In comparable terms, division sales decreased by 0.1%. Sales in building and home improvement trade increased by 11.3%, or decreased by 1.7% in comparable terms. In Denmark, Roslev Trælasthandel A/S has been part of Kesko as of 1 February 2025, CF Petersen & Søn A/S as of 1 May 2025, and Tømmergaarden A/‍S as of 1 June 2025. Sales in technical trade increased by 1.8% in comparable terms. Sales for the division decreased in comparable terms by 1.3% in Finland, 16.0% in Sweden and 1.1% in Norway, and increased by 9.6% in Denmark.

Sales in the car trade division totalled €120.9 million in July, representing an increase of 34.1%. Car trade sales increased by 39.1% in comparable terms; sales increased in new and used cars, and decreased in services. Sports trade sales decreased by 1.2%.

Kesko Group sales in July 2025 totalled €1,052.6 million, representing an increase of 7.9%.

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in July 2025:

July 2025 € million Change, % Comparable

change, % Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total 456.4 +4.4 +4.4 Kespro 106.1 +3.5 +3.5 Grocery trade, total 562.5 +4.3 +4.3 Building and home improvement trade 200.5 +11.3 -1.7 Technical trade 176.5 +1.9 +1.8 Building and technical trade, total 371.3 +6.7 -0.1 Car trade 107.9 +40.2 +39.1 Sports trade 13.1 -1.2 -1.2 Car trade, total 120.9 +34.1 +33.2 Common functions and eliminations -2.1 Grand total 1,052.6 +7.9 +5.4 Finland, total 849.4 +6.5 +6.3 Other countries, total 203.2 +14.3 +1.1 Grand total 1,052.6 +7.9 +5.4

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in January-July 2025:

1.1.-31.7.2025 € million Change, % Comparable

change, % Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total 3,018.2 +0.5 +0.4 Kespro 688.5 +0.2 +0.2 Grocery trade, total 3,706.7 +0.4 +0.4 Building and home improvement trade 1,455.0 +11.2 +3.0 Technical trade 1,307.2 -0.8 -0.9 Building and technical trade, total 2,720.1 +5.1 +0.8 Car trade 699.3 +18.6 +17.2 Sports trade 92.7 +2.0 +2.0 Car trade, total 792.0 +16.4 +15.1 Common functions and eliminations -13.9 Grand total 7,204.8 +3.7 +2.0 Finland, total 5,682.6 +2.2 +2.0 Other countries, total 1,522.2 +9.8 +1.9 Grand total 7,204.8 +3.7 +2.0

Change % indicates the change when compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The comparable change % has been calculated in local currencies and excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestments completed in 2024 and 2025.

The reported sales for Kesko Group include the acquisitions and divestments completed in 2024 and 2025 in accordance with the dates of completion. Davidsen Koncernen A/S in Denmark has been part of Kesko as of 1 February 2024. In between February and August 2024, the business operations of six Neste K service stations were transferred to Kesko. The acquisition of Autotalo Lohja in Finland was completed on 1 September 2024. Eight K-Rauta stores in Sweden were transferred under the K-Bygg chain in October-November 2024, and the operations of the

K-Rauta chain in Sweden were discontinued at the end of 2024. In Denmark, Roslev Trælasthandel A/S has been part of Kesko as of 1 February 2025, CF Petersen & Søn A/S as of 1 May 2025, and Tømmergaarden A/S as of 1 June 2025.

Number of delivery days in July 2025 compared to July 2024

July January-July Grocery trade 0 -1 Kespro 0 -2 Building and technical trade, Finland 0 -2 Building and technical trade, Sweden 0 -2 Building and technical trade, Norway 0 0 Building and technical trade, Denmark 0 -1 Car trade service business 0 -2

Saturdays are wholesale delivery days in grocery trade but not in Kespro, building and technical trade, or the car trade service business. Delivery days do not have a marked impact on new or used car sales. Under normal circumstances, one delivery day has an approximately 2-4 percentage point impact on Kesko's monthly sales, depending on the division.

Kesko publishes advance information on the retail sales of K Group stores quarterly in connection with interim reports.

Further information is available from Hanna Jaakkola, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 105 323 540, and Eva Kaukinen, Vice President, Group Controller, tel. +358 105 322 338.



Kesko Corporation

DISTRIBUTION

Main news media

www.kesko.fi