Castelnau Group Ltd - Block Listing Six Monthly Return
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernseywith registration number 67529)
(The "Company")
LEI Number: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
(Note: Italicised termshave the same meaning as given in the UK Listing Rules.)
Date: 15 May 2025
|Name of applicant:
|Castelnau Group Limited
|Name of scheme:
|Castelnau Group Limited
|Period of return:
|From:
|16 November 2024
|To:
|15 May 2025
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|31,114,963 Ordinary Shares
|Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|0 Ordinary Shares
|Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G):
|0 Ordinary Shares
|Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|31,114,963 Ordinary Shares
|Name of contact:
|The Company SecretaryNorthern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
|Telephone number of contact:
|+44 (0) 1481 745001
