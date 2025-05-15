Anzeige
WKN: A3C5NJ | ISIN: GG00BMWWJM28 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QZ
Frankfurt
15.05.25 | 08:02
0,895 Euro
-0,56 % -0,005
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Castelnau Group Ltd - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Castelnau Group Ltd - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernseywith registration number 67529)
(The "Company")

LEI Number: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

(Note: Italicised termshave the same meaning as given in the UK Listing Rules.)

Date: 15 May 2025

Name of applicant:Castelnau Group Limited
Name of scheme:Castelnau Group Limited
Period of return:From:16 November 2024To:15 May 2025
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:31,114,963 Ordinary Shares
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):0 Ordinary Shares
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G):0 Ordinary Shares
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:31,114,963 Ordinary Shares
Name of contact:The Company SecretaryNorthern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Telephone number of contact:+44 (0) 1481 745001

