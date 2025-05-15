DJ Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist (LSPU LN) Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-May-2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist DEALING DATE: 14-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 60.5032 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 62189639 CODE: LSPU LN ISIN: LU0496786657 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPU LN LEI Code: 549300JWBW5ZYYLO6033 Sequence No.: 388411 EQS News ID: 2138116 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 15, 2025 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)