LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV plc (ITV.L), a British media company, Thursday reported revenue of 875 million pounds for the first quarter, 1% down from 887 million pounds in the comparable quarter last year, primarily impacted by decline in Media and Entertainment revenue.Media and Entertainment revenue decreased 3% year-on-year to 489 million pounds, while ITV Studios revenue grew 1% to 386 million pounds.External revenue rose 4% to 756 million pounds.Total advertising revenue was 423 million pounds, 2% down from last year, in line with guidance.'We are continuing to make good progress in implementing our cost and efficiency programme and are on track to deliver significant non-content cost savings while optimising our content spend to best reflect viewer dynamics,' said Carolyn McCall, ITV Chief Executive.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX