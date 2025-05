Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Consolidated report on payments to governments

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

15 May 2024

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc (the "Company")

Consolidated report on payments to governments

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc presents below its consolidated report on payments to governments for the year ended 31 December 2023, for activities related to exploration, development and extraction of oil and gas resources.

The Company has prepared the following consolidated report in accordance with DTR 4.3A of the Financial Conduct Authority Disclosure and Transparency Rules and in compliance with the Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (SI 2014/3209), as amended by the Reports on Payments to Governments (Amendment) Regulations 2015 (SI 2015/1928).

Basis of preparation

The Company discloses below payments made to governments of the Group's subsidiaries involved in extractive activities. The term 'government' includes a department, agency or entity that is controlled by the government authority.

Reporting currency

Where payments have been made in currencies other than the reporting currency (USD), the exchange rate existing at the time the payment is made has been used.

Payment types disclosed at project level

"Project" is defined as "operational activities governed by a single contract, license, lease, concession or similar legal agreements and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government". Where multiple such agreements are substantially interconnected, this was considered a project for the purpose of this report.

The payments are presented on a cash basis, net of any interest and penalties on late tax payments or on underpaid tax.

There were no payments in kind made to a Government during the year.

The following payment types are disclosed for legal entities involved in extractive activities for the year ended 31 December 2023:

Production taxes

Payments to governments in relation to revenue or production generated under hydrocarbon (oil) production license agreements.

Excluded amounts

Taxes levied on consumption such as value added taxes, personal income taxes, sales taxes, property and environmental taxes have not been included in this report.

Payments summary

Payments to governments made during the year ended 31 December 2023: Production taxes Total Governments $'000 $'000 Ukraine State treasury: State budget 2 505 2 505 Total Ukraine 2 505 2 505 Grand Total 2 505 2 505 Payments to governments by project type made during the year ended 31 December 2023: Production taxes Total $'000 $'000 Ukraine Blazhivske license area 2 505 2 505 Total Ukraine 2 505 2 505 Grand Total 2 505 2 505

ENDS

About

Cadogan is an independent, energy company, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc

Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer f.khallouf@cadogan-es.com

Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366