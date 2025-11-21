Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Italy Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc ("Cadogan"), the independent energy company, listed on the London Stock Exchange, is pleased to announce that Exploenergy, its subsidiary based in Milan (Italy), has been notified of the granting of a gas exploration license for its Reno Centese project located in Emilia Romagna. As announced on 15th May 2025, Exploenergy has already obtained a gas exploration permit for its Corzano project in Lombardia.

Cadogan Energy Solutions is an independent energy company, listed on the London Stock Exchange, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine. Cadogan is finalizing several power generation projects in Western Ukraine which will be operational in the very next weeks. Through its Italian subsidiary, Exploenergy, Cadogan is now holding two gas exploration licenses in Italy. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower impact on environment.

