Freitag, 21.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
ActiveVoices: Warum Investoren hinschauen - und welches Telekom-Upside denkbar ist
WKN: A0MWMF | ISIN: GB00B12WC938
Frankfurt
21.11.25 | 08:07
0,040 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
PR Newswire
21.11.2025
141 Leser
Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Italy Update

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Italy Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21

Press Release 21 November 2025

This announcement contains inside information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc ("Cadogan"), the independent energy company, listed on the London Stock Exchange, is pleased to announce that Exploenergy, its subsidiary based in Milan (Italy), has been notified of the granting of a gas exploration license for its Reno Centese project located in Emilia Romagna. As announced on 15th May 2025, Exploenergy has already obtained a gas exploration permit for its Corzano project in Lombardia.

ENDS

About

Cadogan Energy Solutions is an independent energy company, listed on the London Stock Exchange, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine. Cadogan is finalizing several power generation projects in Western Ukraine which will be operational in the very next weeks. Through its Italian subsidiary, Exploenergy, Cadogan is now holding two gas exploration licenses in Italy. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower impact on environment.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc
Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer f.khallouf@cadogan-es.com
Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366


