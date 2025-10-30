Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Replacement Announcement

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Director Dealings - Market Share Sale

This announcement replaces the announcement released on 28th October 2025 at 14:19. Whilst the text of the announcement remains unchanged there were some errors in the PDMR appendix which have now been corrected.

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc ("Cadogan" or the "Company") today announces that its Non-Executive Director, Mr. Michel Meeus, has terminated a financial agreement with a collateral on 10,200,000 ordinary shares of £0.03 each, in the capital of the Company, at a price of £0.0365 each.

Following this transaction, Mr Michel Meeus holds in total 15,823,000 shares representing 6.3% of the Company.

About

Cadogan is an independent, energy company, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc

Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer f.khallouf@cadogan-es.com

Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366

Appendix

The notification detailed above and summarised in the table below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations as follows:

Mr Michel Meeus, Non-Executive Director, has terminated on 27 October 2025 a financial agreement with a collateral on 10,200,000 ordinary shares of £0.03 each, in the capital of the Company.