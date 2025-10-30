Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Appointment of Chairman

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Appointment of Chairman

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc ("Cadogan" or the "Company") announces that with effect from 1st November 2025 Michel Meeus will be stepping down as Chairman of the Company for personal reasons. Michel Meeus will remain as a non-executive director and will continue to contribute to the Company. The Board would like to record their appreciation for his significant contribution to the Company since being reappointed as Chairman in April 2024.

Thibaut De Gaudemar, an independent non-executive director, has unanimously been appointed by the Board to assume the role of Chairman.

Fady Khallouf, Cadogan's CEO commented: "The Board expresses their deep gratitude to Michel for his leadership as Chairman of the Board during the past 18 months and are pleased that the Company will continue to benefit from his experience and expertise in the future. Thibaut brings a wealth of experience into the role of Chairman of the Board having previously served as Vice Chairman of Capital Markets for EMEA at Credit Suisse and the Board are looking forward to working with Thibaut."

About

Cadogan is an independent, energy company, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, develops a gas exploration license in Italy, and will start producing electricity in Ukraine before the end of 2025. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc

Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer f.khallouf@cadogan-es.com

Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 07818 430289