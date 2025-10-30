Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.10.2025
Weltweiter Kaliboom treibt Nachfrage - ACM positioniert sich im 93,5 Mrd. USD-Markt bis 2032!!
30.10.2025 08:06 Uhr
Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc - Appointment of Chairman

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

Cadogan Energy Solutions Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Appointment of Chairman

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc ("Cadogan" or the "Company") announces that with effect from 1st November 2025 Michel Meeus will be stepping down as Chairman of the Company for personal reasons. Michel Meeus will remain as a non-executive director and will continue to contribute to the Company. The Board would like to record their appreciation for his significant contribution to the Company since being reappointed as Chairman in April 2024.

Thibaut De Gaudemar, an independent non-executive director, has unanimously been appointed by the Board to assume the role of Chairman.

Fady Khallouf, Cadogan's CEO commented: "The Board expresses their deep gratitude to Michel for his leadership as Chairman of the Board during the past 18 months and are pleased that the Company will continue to benefit from his experience and expertise in the future. Thibaut brings a wealth of experience into the role of Chairman of the Board having previously served as Vice Chairman of Capital Markets for EMEA at Credit Suisse and the Board are looking forward to working with Thibaut."

About

Cadogan is an independent, energy company, which operates an exploration and production license in Western Ukraine, develops a gas exploration license in Italy, and will start producing electricity in Ukraine before the end of 2025. The aim of the Company is to be a diversified energy group making investments offering energy solutions and alternative services with a lower environmental impact.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc
Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer f.khallouf@cadogan-es.com
Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 07818 430289


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.