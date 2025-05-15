BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PBSFF) on Thursday posted loss in its first quarter, impacted by decline in revenues particularly in the linear TV advertising business. The company also reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 outlook.The German mass media company posted net loss of 72 million euros or 0.26 euro per share in the first quarter of 2025, compared to net income of 4 million euros or 0.01 euro per share in the same period last year.On an adjusted basis, the company's loss was 14 million euros in the three-month period, compared to net income of 8 million euros in the year-ago quarter.ProSiebenSat.1 reported pre-tax loss of 79 million euros in the first quarter, compared to pre-tax income of 7 million euros in the same period of fiscal 2024.The company's adjusted EBITDA dropped 39 percent to 44 million euros from 72 million euros in the prior-year period.Quarterly revenues declined slightly to 855 million euros from 867 million euros in the year-ago period.Looking ahead, the company confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2025. The company expect revenues of 3.85 billion euros (plus/minus 150 million euros), with Entertainment advertising revenues in the German-speaking region expected to increase by around 2 percent.The Group expects adjusted EBITDA of 520 million euros (plus/minus 50 million euros) for the year ahead.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX