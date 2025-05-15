LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) reported that its fiscal year profit before tax increased to 161.3 million pounds from 151.4 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 14.1 pence compared to 12.7 pence. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 169.3 million pounds from 155.6 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted EPS was 14.3 pence compared to 13.4 pence.For the 52 weeks ended 29 March 2025, revenue increased to 1.15 billion pounds from 1.14 billion pounds, prior year. Headline revenue was 1.15 billion pounds, up 3.5%.The directors have proposed a final dividend of 2.8 pence per share in respect of the 52 weeks ended 29 March 2025, payable on 25 July 2025 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 27 June 2025. This represents a 62.0% increase in the dividend paid per share compared to prior year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX